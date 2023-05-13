topStoriesenglish2606770
KANAKAPURA KARNATAKA ELECTION RESULT NEWS

Kanakapura Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Result: B R Ramchandra Of INC Vs D K Shivakumar Of INC Vs R Ashoka Of BJP

Kanakapura Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Result LIVE Updates: B R Ramchandra Of INC & D K Shivakumar Of INC & R Ashoka Of BJP

LIVE Updates | Kanakapura Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Result: B R Ramchandra Of INC Vs D K Shivakumar Of INC Vs R Ashoka Of BJP

The results of the Karnataka assembly election will be announced today, Saturday, May 13, 2023. On Tuesday, May 10, 2023, elections for the Karnataka state assembly seats were conducted. The counting will start at 8:00 am in 36 locations throughout the state, and election authorities anticipate knowing the results with certainty by midday.

Kanakapura constituency comes under Ramanagara district of Karnataka state. The constituency witnessed 84.52 % voter turnout in 2023 election. In 2018, Indian National Congress (INC) D K Shivakumar won the state legislative assembly election with 77,909 votes margin. JD(S) Narayana Gowda was the runner up with 26 % vote.

The major constituency will see the fierce battle for the seat among the last Shivakumar who is still popular for the Vokkaligas and SC/ST and OBC communities.

