Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3043218https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/kanniyakumari-election-result-2026-live-updates-aiadmks-n-thalavaisundaram-faces-dmks-mahesh-and-tvks-s-r-madhavan-3043218.html
NewsIndiaKanniyakumari Election Result 2026 Live Updates: AIADMK's N. Thalavaisundaram Faces DMK's Mahesh and TVK's S.R. Madhavan
KANNIYAKUMARI ELECTION RESULTS 2026

Kanniyakumari Election Result 2026 Live Updates: AIADMK's N. Thalavaisundaram Faces DMK's Mahesh and TVK's S.R. Madhavan

Kanniyakumari Election Result 2026 Live Update: AIADMK's N. Thalavaisundaram is up against DMK's Mahesh and TVK's S.R. Madhavan from the Kanniyakumari seat.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 06:38 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

(File Photo)

Kanniyakumari Election Result 2026 Live Update: The Kanniyakumari assembly constituency falls under the Kanniyakumari parliamentary constituency and voted in the single phase of the Tamil Nadu assembly polls on April 23. The seat is located in Kanniyakumari district.

In the 2021 assembly polls, AIADMK's Thalavai Sundaram won the seat, defeating DMK's S. Austin by a margin of 16,213 votes. In 2016, Congress had held the seat. The AIADMK has won the seat seven times since 1977, compared to DMK's four wins.

This time, AIADMK has retained incumbent N. Thalavaisundaram. DMK has fielded Mahesh as its candidate, with S. Austin — who contested from Kanniyakumari in 2021 — moved to Nagercoil for the 2026 election. TVK has fielded S.R. Madhavan, making this a triangular contest.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The constituency has a total of 2,86,968 registered electors as per the 2026 electoral rolls.

The contest remains politically significant in the southernmost belt of Tamil Nadu.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India Education Funding Inequality
Three percent students, half the money: The divide in India’s education system
assembly elections 2026
India awaits verdict in high-stakes five-state assembly elections
Kerala assembly elections
Vijayan quietly drops 'Chief Minister' from his bio - One night before results
Babar Azam captaincy
Babar Azam breaks silence on Pakistan captaincy return ahead of 2027 ODI WC
Japan Constitution 1947
May 3, 1947: When Japan was told it could never go to war again
Ramsar Convention
Not Uttarakhand, Kerala; this Indian state has highest number of Ramsar Sites
West Bengal elections 2026
‘No room for mischief’: A look at 3-tier security for counting day in Bengal
Kailash Mansarovar yatra
Kailash yatra row: Why the Lipulekh route is sparking India-Nepal tensions
Nobel Peace Prize 2026
Is ‘PadMan’ headed for a Nobel? Who is Muruganantham and what he claims
Sunil Narine 200 IPL wickets
Sunil Narine creates IPL history, becomes first player in the world to...