Kanniyakumari Election Result 2026 Live Updates: AIADMK's N. Thalavaisundaram Faces DMK's Mahesh and TVK's S.R. Madhavan

Kanniyakumari Election Result 2026 Live Update: The Kanniyakumari assembly constituency falls under the Kanniyakumari parliamentary constituency and voted in the single phase of the Tamil Nadu assembly polls on April 23. The seat is located in Kanniyakumari district.

In the 2021 assembly polls, AIADMK's Thalavai Sundaram won the seat, defeating DMK's S. Austin by a margin of 16,213 votes. In 2016, Congress had held the seat. The AIADMK has won the seat seven times since 1977, compared to DMK's four wins.

This time, AIADMK has retained incumbent N. Thalavaisundaram. DMK has fielded Mahesh as its candidate, with S. Austin — who contested from Kanniyakumari in 2021 — moved to Nagercoil for the 2026 election. TVK has fielded S.R. Madhavan, making this a triangular contest.

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The constituency has a total of 2,86,968 registered electors as per the 2026 electoral rolls.

The contest remains politically significant in the southernmost belt of Tamil Nadu.