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NewsIndiaKannur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will UDF’s escape narrow battle of 2021?
KERALA ELECTION RESULTS LIVE

Kannur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will UDF’s escape narrow battle of 2021?

Kannur Election Results 2026 LIVE: With T.O Mohanan can UDF fill in the narrow margin of 2021 or LDF keep its den safe or will the BJP emerge as the surprise winner in this historically intense battleground.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 05:52 AM IST|Source:
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Kannur Election Results 2026 LIVE

Kannur Election Results 2026 LIVE:  Kannur Assembly Constituency, located in Kerala's Kannur district, is an unreserved seat, undervent voting on 9th April. The constituency has been a closely fought battleground in recent years. In both the 2021 and 2016 Assembly elections, Ramachandran Kadannappalli of the Congress(S) [C(S)] emerged victorious with a razor-thin margin of just 1%. In 2021, the seat saw 75% voter turnout, while it was 77% in 2016. In both elections, Kadannappalli defeated Satheeshan Pacheni of the Indian National Congress. In 2026, the contest is expected to be highly competitive with strong candidates from all major fronts. Key contenders include INC’s T.O. Mohanan, C. Raghunath from the BJP, and M.K. Sahazada from the LDF.

Also Read: Kerala Election Result 2026 Live Updates: LDF aims for historic third term

Also Read: Assembly Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Who will win Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala?

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