Kannur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will UDF’s escape narrow battle of 2021?

Kannur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Kannur Assembly Constituency, located in Kerala's Kannur district, is an unreserved seat, undervent voting on 9th April. The constituency has been a closely fought battleground in recent years. In both the 2021 and 2016 Assembly elections, Ramachandran Kadannappalli of the Congress(S) [C(S)] emerged victorious with a razor-thin margin of just 1%. In 2021, the seat saw 75% voter turnout, while it was 77% in 2016. In both elections, Kadannappalli defeated Satheeshan Pacheni of the Indian National Congress. In 2026, the contest is expected to be highly competitive with strong candidates from all major fronts. Key contenders include INC’s T.O. Mohanan, C. Raghunath from the BJP, and M.K. Sahazada from the LDF.

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