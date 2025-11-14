Advertisement
Karakat Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Karakat Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Karakat assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is expected between CPI(ML) Arun Singh and the JD(U) Mahabali Singh.

Karakat Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Karakat Assembly constituency, located in Bihar’s Rohtas district, is one of the prominent seats in Bihar assembly elections. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, CPI(ML)’s Arun Kumar Singh secured victory by defeating BJP candidate Rajeswar Raj in a closely contested battle. The win marked a significant gain for the Left party in the region, reflecting strong grassroots support. The constituency continues to hold political importance as major parties gear up for another intense contest in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.
For the 2025 polls, the Janata Dal (United) JD(U) has fielded Mahabali Singh, while CPI(ML) has once again nominated sitting MLA Arun Singh Singh to defend the seat. The JD(U) has extended support to NDA as part of the Alliance. Meanwhile, the BSP has fielded Bandana Raj and Jyoti Singh, wife of Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh is contesting as Independent candidate.

(Also Read: Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: New Dawn Or NDA's Own?)

Stay Tuned For Karakat Seat Live Election Result 2025:

