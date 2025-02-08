Karawal Nagar Election Result 2025 Vote Counting Live: Vote Counting Begins

Karawal Nagar Delhi Assembly Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Karawal Nagar is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi. It is part of the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. This densely populated area predominantly comprises people originally from Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. According to the 2011 census, the population of Karawal Nagar was approximately 224,281. Key candidates in this constituency include Kapil Mishra from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Manoj Tyagi representing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Dr. P.K. Mishra from the Indian National Congress (INC). Delhi witnessed a voter turnout of 60.42% in the assembly elections that took place on Wednesday, as per data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The constituency is well-connected to other parts of Delhi through various modes of transportation, including the Delhi Metro, DTC buses, cabs, shared and rented auto-rickshaws, and rural services. The nearest metro stations to Karawal Nagar are Johri Enclave Metro and Shiv Vihar Metro Station, with a distance of just 1.8 km between Karawal Nagar and Johri Enclave Metro Station. Residents primarily use the Delhi Metro, shared autos, and DTC buses for commuting. The Counting of votes is taking place today.

In the 2020 election results, the BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht won the seat with 96,721 votes, while AAP's Durgesh Pathak received 88,498 votes, and Congress's Arbind Singh garnered 2,242 votes.

In the 2015 election results, AAP's Kapil Mishra won the seat with 101,865 votes. BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht received 57,434 votes, and Congress's Shaitan Pal Dayma secured 5,362 votes.

Karawal Nagar Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status

