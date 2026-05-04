Karimganj South Election Results 2026 LIVE: A traditional bastion gets ready for its most competitive multi-cornered poll yet

Karimganj South Election Results 2026 LIVE: With the 2026 Assam Assembly elections looming, the Karimganj South assembly constituency emerges as one that is going to witness intense electoral battles. This traditional Congress bastion, known for its mostly rural electorate, predominantly Muslims, sees a major overhaul in terms of its demographics and alliances. Since the formation of the constituency in 1957, the Karimganj South constituency has always seen the Congress party dominate. The party has won this seat a total of 10 times in the history of elections. The Congress Party's Dominance: The party has won all eight assembly elections since 1957.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source