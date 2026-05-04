Karimganj South Election Results 2026 LIVE: A traditional bastion gets ready for its most competitive multi-cornered poll yet
Karimganj South Election Result 2026 Live: The Bharatiya Janata Party's only victory here was in 1991, while the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), the Samata Party, and independents have won here once.
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Karimganj South Election Results 2026 LIVE: With the 2026 Assam Assembly elections looming, the Karimganj South assembly constituency emerges as one that is going to witness intense electoral battles. This traditional Congress bastion, known for its mostly rural electorate, predominantly Muslims, sees a major overhaul in terms of its demographics and alliances. Since the formation of the constituency in 1957, the Karimganj South constituency has always seen the Congress party dominate. The party has won this seat a total of 10 times in the history of elections. The Congress Party's Dominance: The party has won all eight assembly elections since 1957.
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