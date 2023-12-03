trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694586
NewsIndia
KARIMNAGARASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS 2023

Karimnagar Assembly Election results 2023 (KarimnagarVidhan Sabha Natija 2023): BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar Vs BRS’s Gangula Kamalakar

Karimnagar is a portion of Karimnagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency and a state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the state of Telangana. Karimnagar is located in Telangana's North Telangana area and Karimnagar district. It falls in the urban seat category.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 01:47 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Karimnagar Election results 2023: Karimnagar is a portion of Karimnagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency and a state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the state of Telangana. Karimnagar is located in Telangana's North Telangana area and Karimnagar district. It falls in the urban seat category.

1,08,224 male and 1,05,103 female voters make up the total number of 2,13,350 voters in the seat. 68.18% of voters cast ballots in Karimnagar during the 2018 Telangana elections. 2014 had a 58.49% turnout.

The seat was won by TRS candidate Gangula Kamalakar in 2014 by a margin of 24,754 (13.12%). Of all the votes cast, Gangula Kamalakar received 40.92% of the total.

The Karimnagar Assembly portion of the Karimnagar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency was led by the TRS in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

KarimnagarVidhan Sabha Chunav 2023: - A look at the top candidates  

BJP’sBandi Sanjay Kumarand BRS’s Gangula Kamalakar are the two e top faces who are now eagerly waiting for the results of Karimnagarassembly elections.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Supertech model' of selling one flat twice
DNA Video
DNA: COP28 -- Will solution to climate change come from Dubai?
DNA Video
DNA: Anju Returned India: Was Anju mistreated in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result Exit Poll 2023: Who is 'king' in exit poll?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Leave Politics' in Muslim Appeasement
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Mysterious Virus -- Is China hiding something again?
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?