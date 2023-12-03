Karimnagar Election results 2023: Karimnagar is a portion of Karimnagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency and a state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the state of Telangana. Karimnagar is located in Telangana's North Telangana area and Karimnagar district. It falls in the urban seat category.

1,08,224 male and 1,05,103 female voters make up the total number of 2,13,350 voters in the seat. 68.18% of voters cast ballots in Karimnagar during the 2018 Telangana elections. 2014 had a 58.49% turnout.

The seat was won by TRS candidate Gangula Kamalakar in 2014 by a margin of 24,754 (13.12%). Of all the votes cast, Gangula Kamalakar received 40.92% of the total.

The Karimnagar Assembly portion of the Karimnagar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency was led by the TRS in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

KarimnagarVidhan Sabha Chunav 2023: - A look at the top candidates

BJP’sBandi Sanjay Kumarand BRS’s Gangula Kamalakar are the two e top faces who are now eagerly waiting for the results of Karimnagarassembly elections.