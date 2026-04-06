Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 Live: When will KSEAB release 2nd PUC results tomorrow @ karresults.nic.in
Karnataka 2nd PUC class 12th Result 2026 Live: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is set to declare the 2nd PUC result 2026 this week. For the latest information, stay updated here.
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Karnataka Class 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board is expected to declare the 2nd PUC Result 2026 on April 7, 2026, as indicated by the state education minister. However, an official confirmation regarding the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 date and time is still awaited. Students are advised to stay tuned to official updates for the latest information.
Once the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 is released, candidates will be able to check their Karnataka Class 12 results on the official websites, including kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. The result link will be activated shortly after the formal announcement, allowing students to access their scores online.
To avoid last-minute inconvenience, students should keep their registration number and login credentials ready. This will help them quickly check and download their marksheets as soon as the results are declared.
Check: How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026
A total of 7,10,363 students from 5,174 PU colleges have registered for the exams this year. Among them, 6,46,801 are fresh candidates, while 50,540 are repeaters, and 13,022 are private candidates.
Also check: 2nd PUC Result 2026, check date and time
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 link
Those students who have appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 1 will be able to check their results on the following official platforms. To check the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026, students will need their login credentials, such as roll number and date of birth. Once the correct login details are entered, the 2nd PUC results will be displayed on the screen.
- kseab.karnataka.gov.in
- karresults.nic.in
- result.bspucpa.in
- result.proed.
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Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: What is 80+20 model?
The Karnataka state board adopted a 80+20 model in the PUC 2 exams. As part of the 80+20 model, 80 marks were allotted for the written exam, 20 marks were reserved for internal assessment.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: Result release dates in the past
2025: April 8
2024: April 10
2023: April 21
2022: June 18
2021: September 20
2020: July 14
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: KSEAB Results Likely Tomorrow
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 will be announced online soon. The date and time for the announcement of the result will be confirmed by officials. However, it is expected to be announced tomorrow, April 7, 2026. Considering previous year trends, Karnataka 2nd PUC result will be announced in an official press conference by 12:30 PM, following which the link to check the result will be activated at karresults.nic.in.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: Last year toppers
- Amulya Kamath - 599 - Science Stream
- Deeksha R - 599 - Science Stream
- R Sanjana Bai -597 - Arts Stream
- K Nirmala - 596 - Arts Stream
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: What if students fail?
Students who will fail in the 2026 exams will have the opportunity to take the PUC 2 exams. They will have to register on the basis of the result sheet. The application for the Karnataka PUC 2 exam-2 from failed candidates of 2026 exams and prior exams will be only accepted on the basis of MCA.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: Official websites to check result
– karresults.nic.in
– kseab.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: Category-wise result last year
- In the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, 1,10,963 students appeared, out of which 69,269 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 62.43%.
- In the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, 41,951 students appeared and 26,460 passed, achieving a pass percentage of 63.07%.
- Among Category-1 students, 45,300 appeared and 31,386 passed, with a pass percentage of 69.28%.
- For Category 2A, 1,39,204 students appeared, out of which 1,05,115 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 75.51%.
- In Category 2B, 73,597 students appeared and 52,168 passed, recording a pass percentage of 70.91%.
- For Category 3A, 62,026 students appeared, and 52,168 passed, giving a pass percentage of 84.11%.
- In Category 3B, 1,00,561 students appeared and 77,387 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 76.96%.
- Among General category students, 64,213 appeared and 55,868 passed, achieving the highest pass percentage of 87.00%.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: Passing marks
This year, the Karnataka government has reduced the pass percentage from 35 percent to 30 percent. The requirement is 30 marks minimum in each subject (including written and practical/internal assessments) with an overall 33percent score—198 out of 600 marks—to clear the course.
The decision comes amid concerns about Karnataka’s educational performance. According to the All-India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE), Karnataka ranked 15th nationally in 2021-22 with a Gross Enrolment Ratio of just 36.2 percent—significantly lower than neighboring Tamil Nadu at 46.8 percent and Puducherry at 61 percent.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: What was the performance last year?
Last year, the KSEAB had reported 73.45 per cent results, and about 6.37 lakh students had appeared for the examination. Girls had outperformed boys once again, with 77.8% of the 3.4 lakh female candidates passing, compared to 68.2% of the 2.9 lakh male students. Urban students had a better success rate, with 74.55% of the 5.03 lakh candidates passing, in contrast to 69.33% among 1.34 lakh rural students.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: Science results last year
In the Science stream, Government colleges had 9,367 students appear and 7,697 pass (82.20%). Aided colleges had 9,735 appear with 6,518 passing (66.94%), Un-aided colleges had 1,63,503 appear and 1,29,302 pass (79.06%), and BBMP colleges had 1,910 students appear and 1,578 pass (82.61%).
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: Who will announce KSEAB Class 12 PUC 2 results?
The Minister of the Department of School Education and Literacy will declare Karnataka PUC 2 exam 1 results on April 7.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: How to check KSEAB result 2026
2nd PUC result 2026 can be checked by following these simple steps:
- Students need to visit the official result website given above.
- Then, click on the “2nd PUC Result 2026” link.
- Enter your registration number / SATS number.
- Submit the details.
- Your result will appear on the screen.
- Download and save the scorecard for future reference.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: Where can I check the 2nd PUC Result 2026?
Students can check their results on:
- kseab.karnataka.gov.in
- karresults.nic.in
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: When is the 2nd PUC Result 2026 expected to be announced?
The Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 is tentatively expected to be announced on April 7, 2026. However, candidates should note that this is a likely date, and the board will issue an official confirmation regarding the exact date and time for the announcement of the II PUC result shortly. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites for the latest updates.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: When was the KSEAB class 12th exam conducted?
The exams began on February 28 and concluded on March 17, 2026. A total of 7,10,363 students from 5,174 PU colleges have registered for the exams this year. Among them, 6,46,801 are fresh candidates, while 50,540 are repeaters, and 13,022 are private candidates
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: Download Marks Memo Via DigiLocker
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 will be announced by the board officials soon. Along with the link on the official website, candidates can also download their Karnataka 2nd PUC result via the DigiLocker App. To download the 2nd PUC marks memo via the DigiLocker App, follow the steps given below
Step 1: Visit the official website of DigiLocker
Step 2: Click on Class 12 result
Step 3: Click on Karnataka PUC
Step 4: Click and login with the required credentials
Step 5: Download marks memo for further reference
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: Will toppers list be released?
Yes, the board may release a list of top-performing students along with overall statistics such as pass percentage, district-wise performance, and gender-wise data.
In the last academic session, the PUC results were declared on April 8. The exams for the same were conducted from March 1 to March 20, 2025. The overall pass percentage stood at 69.16 per cent, with 4,76,256 students passing out of the 6,88,678 who appeared for the exam.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: What is the passing criteria for 2nd PUC?
Students must secure:
Minimum 35% marks in each subject
Overall aggregate as specified by the board
Practical and theory marks may have separate passing requirements.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: Statistics of Students
A total of 7,10,363 students from 5,174 PU colleges registered for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams this year. Of these 6,46,801 were fresh candidates, while 50,540 are repeaters, and 13,022 are private candidates. a total of 2,92,645 students appeared in the Science stream, while 2,11,174 appeared in Commerce, and 1,42,982 appeared in Arts
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: Details mentioned on kseeb 2nd puc result 2026
Once the 2nd PUC result 2026 is declared by the Karnataka Examination and Assessment Board, students will be able to check the online marksheet, which will include:
- Student’s name and roll number
- Subject-wise marks
- Total marks and percentage
- Result status (Pass/Fail)
- Stream (Science/Commerce/Arts)
2nd PUC Result 2026 Live Updates: How to check KSEAB result 2026
2nd PUC result 2026 can be checked by following these simple steps:
- Students need to visit the official result website given above.
- Then, click on the “2nd PUC Result 2026” link.
- Enter your registration number / SATS number.
- Submit the details.
- Your result will appear on the screen.
- Download and save the scorecard for future reference.
Karnataka 12th Result 2026 Live: Where can I check the 2nd PUC Result 2026?
Students can check their results on:
kseab.karnataka.gov.in
karresults.nic.in
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live: Date and Time Announcement
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 is likely to be out on April 7, 2026. The Official confirmation on the 2nd PUC date and time has been made by the minister. The official notification of board results will include the date and time for the announcement of the result, press conference details, a list of websites where students can check the result and download the marks memo.
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