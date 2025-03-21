LIVE Updates | Karnataka Bandh March 22: Pro-Kannada Orgs To Observe Bandh Tomorrow Over Attack On RTC Bus Drivers In Maha
Karnataka Bandh Live Updates: The pro-Kannada organisations have announced that they will observe the bandh on Saturday in protest against the attack on Karnataka State Regional Transport Corporation bus drivers in Maharashtra who could not speak Marathi.
The Chairman of Kannada Okkuta (Federation of Kannada Organisations), an umbrella body of pro-Kannada and other groups, Vatal Nagaraj, said that the bandh would be observed tomorrow and urged Kannada activists not to be swayed by any propaganda regarding the matter. Authorities and parents are concerned as the Class 10 board exams, which began on Thursday, may be affected by the bandh.
Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa stated that any decision regarding the cancellation of exams would require discussions with Home Minister G. Parameshwara and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.
Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand warned that any damage to public property or disruption during the bandh will have to be paid by the protest organisers. He also stated that the protesters had been informed about the Supreme Court's directives on such matters.
Karnataka Bandh Live: Who All Have Shown Support To Bandh?
Cab aggregators Ola and Uber, the Bengaluru Airport Taxi Association, various auto unions, drivers' unions, Karmika Parishat, and theatre owners have declared their support for the bandh, according to news agency IANS. It has been decided that school buses and vans will be allowed to operate.
Pro-Kannada Organisations To Observe Bandh Tomorrow
