Karnataka Elections 2023 Voting Live Coverage, Polling Date, BJP, Congress, JDS, Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, PM Modi, Basavaraj Bommai, Bajrang Dal Protests, Amit Shah, Shivakumar, Yediyurappa, Campaigning

NEW DELHI: High-voltage election campaigning in the BJP-ruled southern state of Karnataka came to an end on Monday (May 8), setting the stage for a triangular electoral contest between the ruling party, Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular for May 10 Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023. The majority mark to form the government is 113 seats. Karnataka where single-phase voting will be held for 224 Assembly constituencies on May 10 saw top political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi campaigning hard to lure voters ahead of the voting in the poll-bound state.

To ensure its victory in the hard-fought assembly elections, the ruling BJP also fielded several chief ministers from states where it is in power like Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Eknath Shinde (Maharashtra), Yogi Adityanath (UP) and Shivraj Singh Chouhan (MP) among others.

While PM Modi held the maximum number of rallies and roadshows among top BJP leaders. As per reports, PM Modi held as many as 19 election rallies and 6 roadshows across Karnataka to ensure another term for his party in the southern state. Besides, PM Modi, BJP president JP Nadda held 10 public rallies and 16 roadshows, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also addressed 16 rallies and 15 roadshows. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan and others also addressed several election rallies across the state.

For Congress, its national president Mallikarjun Kharge camped in his home state Karnataka and addressed over 30 election rallies. Kharge also shared the dais and addressed a public rally with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Karnataka’s Hubballi.

81-year-old Kharge and his son Priyank also courted controversies for ‘venomous snake’ and ‘nalayak’ remarks aimed at PM Modi. Among top Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi also held more than 20 public meetings and road shows in Karnataka during which he made a frontal attack on the ruling BJP and alleged rampant corruption in the state.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also campaigned hard seeking votes for Congress candidates and addressed 26 public meetings and road shows in the state. Throughout her poll campaign, Priyanka targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP over several issues like unemployment, law and order, the Adani row, the India-China border row, and corruption in the state.

Congress party has announced five guarantees in its election manifesto - Gruha Jyothi (200 units of free electricity), Gruha Lakshmi Rs 2,000 monthly to every woman head of the family, Anna Bhagya-10 kg of food grains of their choice (among rice, ragi, jowar, millet) to every person in a BPL family, and free travel to all women in regular Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses.

