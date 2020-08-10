हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka KSEEB SSLC Class 10 result 2020 live news

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 10, 2020 - 13:51
Comments |

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the Secondary School Level Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 results 2020 on Monday (August 10). The results will be announced at 3:00 pm today on the official website of the board — karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in.

However, candidates will be able to check their results on the board websites only after 3:45 pm as the link will go active only after that.

The minister for primary and secondary education of Karnataka, Suresh Kumar on August 7 had announced about the timing of the Karnataka class 10th results declaration.

Stay tuned for updates related to Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board class 10th results 2020. 

10 August 2020, 13:51 PM

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC Class 10 result 2020 will soon be released on official website of the board - karresults.nic.in. Students are advised to keep their admit card or hall ticket handy to check and download their scorecard.

10 August 2020, 13:45 PM

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa extends his wishes to students ahead of the KSEEB SSLC class 10th results.

He tweeted, "SSLC exam results will be published today. My best wishes to all students. Whatever be the outcome, don't lose considence. Proceed under the guidance of your father, mother and mentor. Good luck."

10 August 2020, 13:37 PM

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC Class 10 result 2020: The evaluation process was completed until recently and the results would be released in next 1.5 hours. 

10 August 2020, 13:00 PM

To check your scorecard, enter your Registration Number and Roll Number after visiting the official website. 

Verify the details and click on the submit button. 

The SSLC result 2020 scorecard will be displayed on the screen. 

Students are advised to download the results and take a printout for future reference.

10 August 2020, 12:58 PM

To check results, one has to visit following websites — karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in

10 August 2020, 12:58 PM

KSEEB SSLC 2020 results: A student needs to secure at least a grade C or 35 percent in each subject to clear the exams. 

Candidates will need to score a minimum of 70 marks in the language papers and 30 marks each in individual subjects for a total of 210 out of 600 marks to be declared pass.

