Karnataka KSEEB SSLC Class 10 result 2020 live news

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the Secondary School Level Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 results 2020 on Monday (August 10). The results will be announced at 3:00 pm today on the official website of the board — karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in.

However, candidates will be able to check their results on the board websites only after 3:45 pm as the link will go active only after that.

The minister for primary and secondary education of Karnataka, Suresh Kumar on August 7 had announced about the timing of the Karnataka class 10th results declaration.

Stay tuned for updates related to Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board class 10th results 2020.