Karnataka live updates: BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government faces trust vote

The stage is set for a fresh showdown in Karnataka as Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state faces trust vote on Monday. The new Chief Minister of the state has expressed confidence of winning the trust vote with ease. Yediyurappa has also declared that he will table the Finance Bill formulated by the previous HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JDS government in the House after the trust vote.

The Congress, on the other hand, held a legislative party meeting before the trust vote. Congress legislative party leader Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao, KJ George, Priyank Kharge, MB Patil, Eshwar Khandre and and other Congress MLAs attended the meet.

Here are the live updates: