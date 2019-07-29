close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Karnataka live updates: BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government faces trust vote

Yediyurappa has declared that he will table the Finance Bill formulated by the previous HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JDS government in the House after the trust vote.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 29, 2019 - 10:51
Comments |
Pic courtesy: IANS

The stage is set for a fresh showdown in Karnataka as Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state faces trust vote on Monday. The new Chief Minister of the state has expressed confidence of winning the trust vote with ease. Yediyurappa has also declared that he will table the Finance Bill formulated by the previous HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JDS government in the House after the trust vote.

The Congress, on the other hand, held a legislative party meeting before the trust vote. Congress legislative party leader Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao, KJ George, Priyank Kharge, MB Patil, Eshwar Khandre and and other Congress MLAs attended the meet.

Here are the live updates:

29 July 2019, 10:51 AM

Two rebel Congress MLAs, Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli, and Independent MLA R Shankar challenge Karnataka Assembly Speaker’s decision to disqualify lawmakers under anti-defection law in Supreme Court. The petition against Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has been filed.

29 July 2019, 10:25 AM

In pictures: BS Yediyurappa offers prayers at Sri Bala Vera Anjaneya temple in Bengaluru ahead of trust vote -

29 July 2019, 10:21 AM

Congress legislative party meet underway at Vidhana soudha. CLP leader Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President Dinesh Gundu Rao, KJ George, Priyank Kharge, MB Patil, Eshwar Khandre and and other Congress MLAs are present.

29 July 2019, 10:21 AM

Ahead of the trust vote in Vidhana Soudha, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa offered prayers at Sri Bala Vera Anjaneya temple in Bengaluru on Monday. He has expressed confidence that his government has the numbers required to win the trust vote.

Must Watch

PT3M36S

RPF officer's letter alerts Railways staff on ‘emergency situation’ in Kashmir Valley