Karnataka live updates: BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government faces trust vote

29 July 2019, 10:51 AM
Two rebel Congress MLAs, Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli, and Independent MLA R Shankar challenge Karnataka Assembly Speaker’s decision to disqualify lawmakers under anti-defection law in Supreme Court. The petition against Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has been filed.
29 July 2019, 10:25 AM
In pictures: BS Yediyurappa offers prayers at Sri Bala Vera Anjaneya temple in Bengaluru ahead of trust vote -
Karnataka CM, BS Yediyurappa offers prayers at Bengaluru's Sri Bala Vera Anjaneya temple; his government to prove majority in Karnataka Assembly today. pic.twitter.com/iCfxLuEL9Q
— ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2019
29 July 2019, 10:21 AM
Congress legislative party meet underway at Vidhana soudha. CLP leader Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President Dinesh Gundu Rao, KJ George, Priyank Kharge, MB Patil, Eshwar Khandre and and other Congress MLAs are present.
29 July 2019, 10:21 AM
Ahead of the trust vote in Vidhana Soudha, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa offered prayers at Sri Bala Vera Anjaneya temple in Bengaluru on Monday. He has expressed confidence that his government has the numbers required to win the trust vote.