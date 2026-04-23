Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Where and how to check class 10 results at karresults.nic.in
Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 Result 2026 will be available on the official result website karresults.nic.in, as well as on the KarnatakaOne mobile app.
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Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is set to declare the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 today, April 23, 2026. As per the official notification, the Karnataka Class 10 result 2026 will be announced during a press conference at 12 noon. Students waiting for their Karnataka 10th result 2026 can check their scores online and download their marks memo from the official portals once released.
The Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 Result 2026 will be available on the official result website karresults.nic.in, as well as on the KarnatakaOne mobile app. To make access easier, the board will also send the Karnataka SSLC marks card 2026 to students via SMS and WhatsApp on their registered mobile numbers. Additionally, candidates can download their Karnataka SSLC digital marksheet through the DigiLocker app. The Karnataka Board 10th result 2026 will also be accessible at respective schools from 12 noon onwards.
Where to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2026
Official website: karresults.nic.in
How to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2026
Visit the official website karresults.nic.in
Click on “SSLC Result 2026” link
Enter your registration number and date of birth
Click on Submit
Your Karnataka 10th Result 2026 will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout of the marks memo
How to check Karnataka SSLC result via DigiLocker
Open the DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.in
Log in using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number
Go to “Issued Documents” / Education section
Select Karnataka SSLC marksheet 2026
Enter required details (if asked)
Download your digital marks card
For more information, stay updated with Zee News English
Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: Official Release Time Confirmed
The results will be formally released at 12:00 PM today, as previously confirmed by Madhu Bangarappa, Karnataka's Minister of School Education. The internet links will be made available to all students following a press conference at the KSEAB headquarters in Bengaluru.
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