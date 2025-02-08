Karol Bagh Election Result 2025 Live: Vishesh Ravi Vs Dushyant Gautam Vs Rahul Kumar

Election Result 2025 LIVE: Part of the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Karol Bagh is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi. The region is renowned for having a mix of residential and business properties. The Ghaffar Market and Ajmal Khan Road are two of Karol Bagh's well-known shopping hotspots. Roughly 505,242 people are living in the constituency.

W.E.A., Beadon Pura, Reghar Pura, Dev Nagar, and Bapa Nagar are among the residential neighborhoods that make up Karol Bagh. The Tank Road Garment Market and the Hardhyan Singh Road Leather Market are two well-known wholesale markets here that draw customers from all around Delhi-NCR.

Vishesh Ravi from AAP received 67,494 votes to win the seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. BJP candidate Yogendra Chandolia received 35,734 votes, while Congress candidate Gaurav Kumar got 3,365 votes.

With 67,429 votes, Vishesh Ravi of the AAP also won the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections. Yogendra Chandolia of the BJP received 34,549, while Madan Khurwal of the Congress received 9,144 votes.

Voting for the 70-assembly seats was held in February 5.

From the Karol Bagh seat this year, the AAP has fielded Vishesh Ravi Against Bjp's Dushyant Gautam And Congress Candidate Rahul Kumar.

