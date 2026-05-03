Karur Election Result 2026 Live Updates: DMK's M. Thiagarajan Faces AIADMK's M.R. Vijayabhaskar and TVK's V.P. Mathiyalagan
Karur Election Result 2026 Live Update: DMK's M. Thiagarajan is up against AIADMK's M.R. Vijayabhaskar and TVK's V.P. Mathiyalagan from the Karur seat.
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Karur Election Result 2026 Live Update: The Karur assembly constituency falls under the Karur parliamentary constituency and voted in the single phase of the Tamil Nadu assembly polls on April 23. The seat is located in Karur district.
Notably, in the 2021 assembly polls, DMK's V. Senthilbalaji won the seat, defeating AIADMK's M.R. Vijayabhaskar by a margin of 12,448 votes. In 2016, AIADMK had held the seat.
This time, DMK has fielded M. Thiagarajan, replacing V. Senthilbalaji who is now serving as a Cabinet Minister in the DMK government. AIADMK has once again fielded its 2021 runner-up M.R. Vijayabhaskar for a rematch. TVK has fielded V.P. Mathiyalagan, whose candidacy was confirmed in ECI affidavit data. NTK's Karuppaiah is also contesting, making this a multi-cornered fight.
The Karur constituency has historically been an AIADMK stronghold, with the party winning it seven times since 1977, though DMK broke through in 2021.
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