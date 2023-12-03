trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694573
NewsIndia
KARWAN ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS 2023

Karwan Assembly Election results 2023 (Karwan Vidhan Sabha Natija 2023): BJP's Amar Singh Vs BRS’s Aindala Krishna Vs AIMIM’s Kausar Mohiuddin

There are 1,35,083 female voters and 1,51,304 male voters in the seat, for a total of 2,86,436 votes. The voter turnout in Karwan for the 2018 Telangana elections was 51.76%. In 2014, 55.6% of people showed up.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 01:11 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Karwan Election results 2023: Part of the Hyderabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency, Karwan is a state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the state of Telangana. Karwan is located in Telangana's Greater Hyderabad area and Hyderabad district. It falls in the urban seat category.

There are 1,35,083 female voters and 1,51,304 male voters in the seat, for a total of 2,86,436 votes. The voter turnout in Karwan for the 2018 Telangana elections was 51.76%. In 2014, 55.6% of people showed up.

By a vote of 37,777 (23.59%), Kausar Moinuddin of AIMIM won the seat in 2014. Among the total votes cast, 53.95% went to Kausar Moinuddin.

AIMIM won the Karwan Assembly portion of the Hyderabad Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Karwan Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2023: - A look at the top candidates  

BJP’sAmar Singh, AIMIM’s Kausar Mohiuddinand BRS’s Aindala Krishnaare the two three top faces who are now eagerly waiting for the results of Karwanassembly elections.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Supertech model' of selling one flat twice
DNA Video
DNA: COP28 -- Will solution to climate change come from Dubai?
DNA Video
DNA: Anju Returned India: Was Anju mistreated in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result Exit Poll 2023: Who is 'king' in exit poll?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Leave Politics' in Muslim Appeasement
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Mysterious Virus -- Is China hiding something again?
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?