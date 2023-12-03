Karwan Election results 2023: Part of the Hyderabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency, Karwan is a state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the state of Telangana. Karwan is located in Telangana's Greater Hyderabad area and Hyderabad district. It falls in the urban seat category.

There are 1,35,083 female voters and 1,51,304 male voters in the seat, for a total of 2,86,436 votes. The voter turnout in Karwan for the 2018 Telangana elections was 51.76%. In 2014, 55.6% of people showed up.

By a vote of 37,777 (23.59%), Kausar Moinuddin of AIMIM won the seat in 2014. Among the total votes cast, 53.95% went to Kausar Moinuddin.

AIMIM won the Karwan Assembly portion of the Hyderabad Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Karwan Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2023: - A look at the top candidates

BJP’sAmar Singh, AIMIM’s Kausar Mohiuddinand BRS’s Aindala Krishnaare the two three top faces who are now eagerly waiting for the results of Karwanassembly elections.