Kasaragod Election Results 2026 LIVE: District presidents of IUML and BJP in straight fight

Kasaragod Election Results 2026 LIVE: Kerala voted in a single phase on April 9 to elect 140 MLAs, and the counting of votes is underway today. In the Kasaragod assembly constituency (No. 2) in Kasaragod district, the UDF has fielded Kallatra Mahin Haji from the Indian Union Muslim League. The LDF has supported Shanavas Padhoor, who is contesting as an Independent with INL backing, while the NDA has fielded M.L. Ashwini from the BJP.

Kasaragod is a General seat and falls under the Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 assembly elections, IUML’s N.A. Nellikkunnu won the seat by defeating BJP candidate K. Sreekanth with a margin of 12,901 votes and a vote share of 43.80%.

Kasaragod, along with Manjeshwar, is one of the few constituencies in Kerala where the main contest is between the IUML and the BJP. The LDF has usually been much weaker here and had even lost its deposit in the past.

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This time, the LDF’s decision to support Shanavas Padhoor as an Independent candidate has created controversy. The Muslim League accused the LDF of trying to split UDF votes with BJP’s help, but the LDF denied this claim.

Meanwhile, the UDF campaign, which had a slow start, has gained momentum with strong support at the grassroots level for Kallatra Mahin Haji. BJP candidate Ashwini is also running an active campaign, but internal differences within the party could affect her chances.