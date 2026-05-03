Kashipur Belgachia Election Results 2026 LIVE: Faceoff between BJP's Ritesh Tiwari vs INC's Tarak Pal, AITC's Atin Ghosh

Kashipur Belgachhia Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Kashipur-Belgachia Assembly is a general category Assembly constituency that falls under West Bengal's Kolkata Corporation district. Kashipur-Belgachia Assembly constituency went to vote in Phase 2 of West Bengal Assembly elections on 29 April 2026. AS per Election Commission of India affidavit, a total of 14 candidates are in the fray for Balurghat Assembly constituency.

Also read: West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: TMC vs BJP battle

The main contestants for the Kashipur-Belgachia seat are Ritesh Tiwari (BJP), Tarak Pal (INC), Rajendra Gupta (CPM), Atin Ghosh (AITC), Daya Ram Jaiswara (BSP), Nilratan Naiya (SUCI), Phooltushy Dutta (JASP), Harsh Gupta (NRPOI), Binay Singh (IND), Arafat Sekh (IND) Bivash Das (IND), and Independents Soumya Chattopadhyay, Tapas Sardar, Surajit Gupta.

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Check updates on Assembly Election 2026 results in these states – West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry: