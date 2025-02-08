Kasturba Nagar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 Live: Madan Lal vs Neeraj Basoya

Kasturba Nagar Result Live Update: Voting for the 70-assembly seats was held in February 5. Delhi witnessed a voter turnout of 60.42% in the assembly elections that took place on Wednesday, as per data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The Kasturba Nagar constituency which is a key constituency in India’s capital, is known for its diverse electorate and crucial role in Delhi ’s governance. It often sees intense battles between major parties. In the race for the new assembly from this constituency, Madan Lal of the Aam Aadmi Party, Neeraj Basoya of the BJP, and Abhishek Dutt of Congress are in the fray. The polling took place on February 5 and the counting of votes will commence at 8 AM on February 8, 2025.

Kasturba Nagar Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status

In the last assembly election held in 2020 in Delhi, Madan Lal of the Aam Aadmi Party won the seat by defeating Ravinder Choudhry of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 3165 votes. The Kasturba Nagar Assembly constituency falls under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Bansuri Swaraj won the New Delhi Lok Sabha (MP) seat with a margin of 78370 votes, defeating Somnath Bharti of the Aam Aadmi Party.Stay updated with the latest news, candidate profiles, and insights from this influential seat.