Katihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Katihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Katihar, a key assembly constituency in Bihar’s Katihar district, has been a politically significant seat in the Seemanchal region. In the 2020 elections, Tarkishore Prasad secured victory by defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Ram Prakash Mahto.

For the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, BJP has once again fielded Tarkishore Prasad from the Katihar seat, while VIP has nominated Saurav Kumar Agarwal as its candidate. The Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), Vikassheel Insaan party (VIP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have also announced their contenders, making the contest multi-cornered. The constituency voted in the second phase on November 11, witnessing enthusiastic voter participation and a keenly observed battle between NDA and the opposition alliance.

(Also Read: Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tejashwi Raaj Or Mandate For Nitish?)

Stay Tuned For Katihar Seat Live Election Result 2025: