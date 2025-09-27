Kerala Bumper Lottery Result Today 27-09-2025 (SHORTLY) LIVE: Thiruvonam Bumper BR 105 Saturday Lucky Draw To Be OUT SHORTLY At 2 PM- 25 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Saturday 27-09-2025 LIVE: Thiruvonam Bumper is one of the six bumper lotteries. Onam Bumper lottery draw is held on every September at 2 pm. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and Bumper lottery code is “BR” representation contains draw number along with the code. The first prize winner will receive bumper 25 Crore Rupees. Scroll down to check complete winners list of Thiruvonam Bumper BR 105 lucky draw.
Trending Photos
Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 27-09-2025 Live Updates: The lottery department will announce the Kerala 'Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105' Lucky Draw Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, September 27, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for "Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The Thiruvonam Bumper offers the chance to win the biggest single-ticket prize in India, a whopping Rs 25 crore for the first prize. Scroll down for the complete winners list.
Kerala Lottery Result Today 27-09-2025 September: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 Lucky Draw
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 25 CRORE IS:
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 50 Lakh ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh:
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2 Lakh ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 2000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 26-09-2025: LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS For Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 Draw
1st Prize: Rs 25 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 1 Crore
3rd Prize: Rs. 50 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
5th Prize: Rs. 2 Lakh
6th Prize: Rs. 5000
7th Prize: Rs. 2000
8th Prize: Rs. 1000
9th Prize: Rs. 500
Consolation Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote the lottery in any way.)
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2025.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv