[LIVE] Kerala Bumper Lottery Result Today 03-01-2026 (LIVE): Karunya KR 737 Saturday Bumper Lucky Draw To Be Out Shortly At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

[LIVE] Kerala Bumper Lottery Result Today 03-01-2026 (LIVE): Karunya KR 737 Saturday Bumper Lucky Draw To Be Out Shortly At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Today 03 January 2026 Saturday LIVE: Karunya KR lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held every week. Each Saturday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "Karunya KR" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "KARUNYA KR" lottery code is "KR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of the lucky draw will receive Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'KARUNYA - 737' lucky draw.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 12:45 PM IST
Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Saturday 03-01-2026 LIVE: The Kerala Lottery Department, on behalf of the state government, will announce the results for the Karunya-737 draw today, January 03, 2026. The lucky draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. This week’s Karunya-737 lottery includes 12 series, with the series being subject to change each week. A total of 1.08 crore tickets are available for sale weekly, and ticket prices may vary. Check the Karunya KR-737 lottery results here to find out if you are the winner of the 1 Crore first prize. Stay tuned for live updates on the Kerala Karunya-737 draw results.

Kerala Lottery Result 03-01-2026 December: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA-737 Draw

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore IS: 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 25,00,000/- [25 Lakhs] IS: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs] ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000/- ARE: 




(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 03-01-2026 January TODAY: KARUNYA-737 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 50 lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 1,00,000
5th Prize: Rs. 5,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
9th Prize: Rs. 50

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote the lottery in any way.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2025

03 January 2026
12:44 IST

Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 03.01.2026: Lottery Details

The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR - 737 is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lott ery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated January 03, 2026, is expected to follow shortly.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

