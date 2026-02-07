Advertisement
NewsIndia[LIVE] Kerala Bumper Lottery Result Today 07-02-2026 (SHORTLY): Karunya KR 741 Saturday Bumper Lucky Draw To Be Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

[LIVE] Kerala Bumper Lottery Result Today 07-02-2026 (SHORTLY): Karunya KR 741 Saturday Bumper Lucky Draw To Be Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Today 07 February 2026 Saturday LIVE: Karunya KR lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held every week. Each Saturday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "Karunya KR" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "KARUNYA KR" lottery code is "KR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of the lucky draw will receive Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'KARUNYA - 741' lucky draw.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2026, 11:59 AM IST|Source:
Kerala Lottery Result LIVE
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Saturday 07-02-2026 LIVE: The Kerala Lottery Department, on behalf of the state government, will announce the results for the Karunya-741 draw today, February 07, 2026. The lucky draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. This week’s Karunya-741 lottery includes 12 series, with the series being subject to change each week. A total of 1.08 crore tickets are available for sale weekly, and ticket prices may vary. Check the Karunya KR-741 lottery results here to find out if you are the winner of the 1 Crore first prize. Stay tuned for live updates on the Kerala Karunya-741 draw results.

Kerala Lottery Result 07-02-2026 February: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA-741 Draw

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore IS: 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 25,00,000/- 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 10,00,000/- 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000/- ARE: 

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 07-02-2026 February TODAY: KARUNYA-741 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 50 lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 1,00,000
5th Prize: Rs. 5,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
9th Prize: Rs. 50

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote the lottery in any way.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2025

07 February 2026
11:58 IST

