Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2995126https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/kerala-bumper-lottery-result-today-12-12-2025-suvarna-keralam-sk-31-lucky-draw-friday-out-at-3-pm-1-crore-first-prize-check-full-winners-list-2995126.html
NewsIndia[LIVE] Kerala Lottery Result Today 12-12-2025 LIVE: Suvarna Keralam SK-31 Lucky Draw Friday To Be Out Shortly At 3 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

[LIVE] Kerala Lottery Result Today 12-12-2025 LIVE: Suvarna Keralam SK-31 Lucky Draw Friday To Be Out Shortly At 3 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Friday 12-12-2025 LIVE: Suvarna keralam SK-31 lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held once in a week. The Kerala Lottery "Suvarna Keralam SK-31" lottery draw is conducted today on December 12. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "Suvarna Keralam SK-31" lottery code is "SK" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Suvarna Keralam SK-31 lucky draw.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 11:50 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE
LIVE Blog

​Kerala Lottery Results Friday 12-12-2025 LIVE: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Suvarna Keralam SK-31 results on Friday, Dec 12. The draw will take place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Participants have a chance to win big prizes, including Rs 1 crore for the first prize, Rs 30 lakh for the second, and Rs 25 lakh for the third. The draw will be conducted in front of an independent panel to ensure fairness and transparency.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 12-12-2025 December TODAY: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-30 BUMPER LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH IS:

LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH ARE: 

LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE: 
 

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 4TH PRIZE OF Rs 5000 : 

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 5TH PRIZE OF Rs 2000 ARE: 

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 12-12-2025 December TODAY: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-31 BUMPER LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹25,00,000 (25 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹15,00000 (15 Lakh)

5th Prize: ₹1,00,000 (1 Lakh)

6th Prize: ₹5,000

7th Prize: ₹1,000

8th Prize: ₹500

9th Prize: ₹100

10th Prize: ₹ 50

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2025

12 December 2025
11:49 IST

Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 12.12.2025: Lottery Details

The Kerala Lottery Result for Suvarna Keralam SK-31 is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated December 12, 2025, is expected to follow shortly.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

under-eye
Under-Eye Serums You Should Grab in the End-of-Season Sale
crop tops
Crop Tops to Grab in the End-of-Reason Sale
winter fashion
Women Sweater Vests to Shop in the End-of-Reason Sale!
Foreigners Act
J-K Police Book Hotels, Houseboats For Violating Foreigners Act
men’s sweaters
Sweater Vests You Should Picks From the End-of-Reason Sale
dna with rahul sinha
Pakistan Army Chief Begs Mullahs As Taliban Declares Holy War In Showdown
Lip care
Lip Balm For Mens: Hydrating, Brightening Picks You Shouldn’t Miss!
bahraich violence
Bahraich Clashes: 1 Sentenced To Death, 9 Others Receive Life Term
Indigenous Hydrogen Fuel Cell Passenger Vessel
India Launches Hydrogen-Powered 'Silent Killer' Of Pollution On Ganga
Bangladesh
17 December And The Weight Of Memory: Why The Day Still Shapes Bangladesh