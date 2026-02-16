Advertisement
NewsIndiaKerala Bumper Lottery Result Today 16-2-2026 LIVE: Bhagyathara BT-41 Monday Lucky Draw TO BE DECLARED- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Kerala Bumper Lottery Result Today 16-2-2026 LIVE: Bhagyathara BT-41 Monday Lucky Draw TO BE DECLARED- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT MONDAY 16-2-2026 LIVE: The Kerala Lottery result for the "Bhagyathara BT" draw on Monday, February 16, 2026, is scheduled to be announced live at 3 PM. This lottery draw is part of the seven weekly draws held in Kerala. The alphanumeric code assigned to this specific lottery is "BT," incorporating both the draw number and the code. The first prize for the fortunate winner of this draw is a bumper 1 Crore rupees. Below, you can find the comprehensive list of winners for the Kerala 'Bhagyathara BT 41' lottery draw.

Reported By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 11:42 AM IST
LIVE Blog

​Kerala Lottery Results Monday 16-2-2026 LIVE: The much-anticipated Kerala Bhagyathara BT-41 Bumper Lottery result has been declared today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The lucky draw for the Bhagyathara BT-41 lottery was held at 3 PM today, Monday, February 16, at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 Crore. The Bhagyathara lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries conducted by the Government of Kerala and is held every Monday. Each ticket costs ₹50, and the draw is represented by the code “BT”, followed by the draw number.​

The live results and full list of winning numbers for Bhagyathara BT-41 Bumper Draw are now available. Check if you’re among the lucky winners below:​

Kerala Lottery Result 16-2-2026 FEBRUARY: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR BHAGYATHARA BT-41 BUMPER Draw

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF ₹1 CRORE IS:

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF ₹30 LAKHS IS: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF ₹5 LAKH ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF ₹5,000: 


(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF ₹5,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF ₹2,000 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF ₹1000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF ₹500 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF ₹200 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF ₹100 ARE :

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 16-2-2026 FEBRUARY TODAY: BHAGYATHARA BT-41 BUMPER LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹75,00,000 (75 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹1,00,000 (1 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹1,000

6th Prize: ₹500

7th Prize: ₹100

8th Prize: ₹50

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)​

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2026

16 February 2026
11:41 IST

Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 16.02.2026: Lottery Details

The Kerala Lottery Result for Bhagyathara BT-41 is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated February 16, 2026, is expected to follow shortly.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

