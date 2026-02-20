Advertisement
NewsIndia[LIVE] Kerala Lottery Result Today 20-02-2026 : Suvarna Keralam SK-41 Lucky Draw To Be Out Shortly At 3 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

[LIVE] Kerala Lottery Result Today 20-02-2026 : Suvarna Keralam SK-41 Lucky Draw To Be Out Shortly At 3 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Friday 20-02-2026 LIVE: Suvarna keralam SK-41 lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held once in a week. The Kerala Lottery "Suvarna Keralam SK-41" lottery draw is conducted today on February 20. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "Suvarna Keralam SK-41" lottery code is "SK" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Suvarna Keralam SK-41 lucky draw.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 12:28 PM IST|Source:
Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE
LIVE Blog

​Kerala Lottery Results Friday 20-02-2026 LIVE: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Suvarna Keralam SK-41 results on Friday, Feb 20. The draw will take place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Participants have a chance to win big prizes, including Rs 1 crore for the first prize, Rs 30 lakh for the second, and Rs 25 lakh for the third. The draw will be conducted in front of an independent panel to ensure fairness and transparency.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 20-02-2026 February TODAY: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-41 BUMPER LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: 

LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH IS: 

LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH ARE: 

LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE: 


 

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 4TH PRIZE OF Rs 5000 : 

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 5TH PRIZE OF Rs 2000 ARE:

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 20-02-2026 January TODAY: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-41 BUMPER LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹25,00,000 (25 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹15,00000 (15 Lakh)

5th Prize: ₹1,00,000 (1 Lakh)

6th Prize: ₹5,000

7th Prize: ₹1,000

8th Prize: ₹500

9th Prize: ₹100

10th Prize: ₹ 50

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

20 February 2026
12:27 IST

Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 20.02.2026: Lottery Details

The Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 496 is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated February 20, 2026, is expected to follow shortly.

 

