Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2998117https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/kerala-bumper-lottery-result-today-20-12-2025-karunya-kr-735-saturday-lucky-draw-out-at-3-pm-1-crore-first-prize-check-full-winners-list-2998117.html
NewsIndia[SHORTLY] Kerala Bumper Lottery Result Today 20-12-2025 (LIVE): Karunya KR 735 Saturday Bumper Lucky Draw TO BE DECLARED At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

[SHORTLY] Kerala Bumper Lottery Result Today 20-12-2025 (LIVE): Karunya KR 735 Saturday Bumper Lucky Draw TO BE DECLARED At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Today 20 December 2025 Saturday LIVE: Karunya KR lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held every week. Each Saturday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "Karunya KR" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "KARUNYA KR" lottery code is "KR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of the lucky draw will receive Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'KARUNYA - 735' lucky draw.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2025, 12:13 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Saturday 20-12-2025 LIVE: The Kerala Lottery Department, on behalf of the state government, will announce the results for the Karunya-735 draw today, December 20, 2025. The lucky draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. This week’s Karunya-735 lottery includes 12 series, with the series being subject to change each week. A total of 1.08 crore tickets are available for sale weekly, and ticket prices may vary. Check the Karunya KR-735 lottery results here to find out if you are the winner of the 1 Crore first prize. Stay tuned for live updates on the Kerala Karunya-735 draw results.

Kerala Lottery Result 20-12-2025 December: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA-735 Draw

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore IS: 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 25,00,000/- [25 Lakhs] IS: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs] ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000/- ARE: 

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 20-12-2025 December TODAY: KARUNYA-735 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 50 lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 1,00,000
5th Prize: Rs. 5,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
9th Prize: Rs. 50

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote the lottery in any way.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2025

20 December 2025
12:12 IST

Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 20.12.2025: Lottery Details

The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 735 is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated December 20, 2025, is expected to follow shortly.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Mehbooba Mufti
'BJP Wants To Establish Kaurava Raj, Not Ram Raj': Mehbooba Mufti
WHO
53 Global Delegates Of 2nd WHO Traditional Medicine Summit Visit MDNIY
fast fashion
Fast Fashion vs Fast Tech: Who Wins?
Guwahati Airport
PM Modi Shares Stunning Images Of New Terminal Building Of LGBI Airport- Pics
Enforcement Directorate
ED Attaches Rs 7.93 Crore Assets Of Celebrities In Betting Case
Kingfisher Airlines
ED Facilitates Rs 311.67 Crore Restitution To Ex-Kingfisher Airlines Employees
Tamil Nadu voter list 2025
Tamil Nadu Draft Voter List Sees Over 97 Lakh Names Deleted In SIR Phase 1
Kerala
Kerala CM Raises Alarm Over 25 Lakh Voters Missing From SIR Draft Rolls
Russia
Vladimir Putin Terms EU's Attempts To Seize Russian Assets As 'Robbery'
Chhatisgarh
Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam Deepens As ED Arrests Former Deputy Secretary