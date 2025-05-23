Advertisement
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

[OUT] Kerala Bumper Lottery Result Today 23-05-2025 LIVE: Suvarna Keralam SK-4 Lucky Draw DECLARED- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List Here

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Friday 23-05-2025 LIVE: Suvarna keralam SK-4 lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held once in a week. The Kerala Lottery "Suvarna Keralam SK-4 " lottery draw is conducted today on May 23. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "Suvarna Keralam SK-4" lottery code is "SK" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Suvarna Keralam SK-4 lucky draw.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 23, 2025, 05:21 PM IST
​Kerala Lottery Results Friday 23-05-2025 LIVE: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Suvarna Keralam SK-4 results on Friday, May 23. The draw will take place at 2 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Participants have a chance to win big prizes, including Rs 1 crore for the first prize, Rs 30 lakh for the second, and Rs 25 lakh for the third. The draw will be conducted in front of an independent panel to ensure fairness and transparency.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 23-05-2025 MAY TODAY: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-4 BUMPER LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: RX 171439

LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH IS: RV 850109

LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH ARE: RT 591249

LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE: RN 171439 RO 171439 RP 171439 RR 171439 RS 171439 RT 171439 RU 171439 RV 171439 RW 171439 RY 171439 RZ 171439

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 4TH PRIZE OF RS 15 LAKH:RT 591249

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: RN 329304  RO 259502  RP 654543  RR 332669  RS 282924  RT 545759  RU 682175  RV 275567  RW 634890  RX 318407  RY 775236  RZ 719760

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 6TH PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE: 1011  1226  1524  1526  2104  2436  3516  3775  4159  4443  5261  5519  5626  5684  5718  5735  7954  8578

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 7TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0105  0248  0793  0843  1264  1882  2111  2175  2359  2641  2766  3043  3472  4020  4567  4782  5226  5958  6287  6609  6826  7086  7438  7485  7663  7679  8859  9577  9678  9912

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 8TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0028  0053  0165  0173  0447  0469  0598  0599  0612  0653  0726  0736  0859  0924  0938  0968  0997  1001  1145  1199  1229  1231  1377  1417  1500  1520  1563  1844  1926  2047  2383  2450  2488  2489  2563  2574  2588  2590  2902  2926  2983  2986  3264  3530  3577  3738  3865  4028  4290  4331  4438  4527  4854  4875  4890  4940  4993  5003  5016  5225  5297  5325  5431  5509  5633  5851  5870  5882  5932  6117  6152  6161  6627  6696  6733  6793  6798  6817  6835  7234  7424  7757  7805  7822  7838  8003  8054  8086  8295  8590  8598  8603  8699  8742  8800  8824  8926  8983  9002  9172  9227  9239  9267  9319  9323  9406  9836  9882

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 10TH PRIZE OF RS 50 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 23-05-2025 MAY TODAY: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-4 BUMPER LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹25,00,000 (25 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹15,00000 (15 Lakh)

5th Prize: ₹1,00,000 (1 Lakh)

6th Prize: ₹5,000

7th Prize: ₹1,000

8th Prize: ₹500

9th Prize: ₹100

10th Prize: ₹ 50

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2025

23 May 2025
16:35 IST

LIVE Kerala State Lottery Results 2025: Key Guidelines for Winners

Prize winners should check their winning numbers against the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim their prizes, they must submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

 

15:54 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 23.05.2025: Suvarna Keralam SK-4 Bumper Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners

4th Prize Rs.15,00,000/- [15 Lakh]

RT 503204 
 

15:53 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 23.05.2025: Suvarna Keralam SK-4 Bumper Lucky Draw Third Prize Winner

- 3rd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- [25 Lakh]

- RT 591249 

15:19 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 23.05.2025: Suvarna Keralam SK-4 Bumper Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner

- 2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- [30 Lakhs]
- RV 850109
 

15:18 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 23.05.2025 Live: Suvarna Keralam SK-4 Bumper Lucky Draw First Prize Winner

- 1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]
- RX 171439
 

15:00 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 23.05.2025 Live: Suvarna Keralam SK-4 Bumper Lucky Draw Result DECLARED

14:50 IST

14:09 IST

Kerala Lottery Today 23 May 2025 Live: Here Is How You Can Claim Your Suvarna Keralam SK-4 Prize Money?

Verify the lucky draw results before they are released in the Kerala Government Gazette if you played the Suvarna Keralam SK. Within 30 days of the draw, you must go to the Thiruvananthapuram-based Kerala Lottery office to collect your reward money. To effectively claim the prize money, you must have your ticket with you as well as identification documentation.

13:52 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result 23.05.2025 Live: Keep Your Lottery Ticket Safe

A ticket with multiple security features can prevent claims if damaged. So keep the ticket safe. Those who won the prize less than Rs.5000 should approach any lottery shop in Kerala with the ticket to collect the amount. If the prize is more than 5000 then the ticket and identity documents should be brought to any bank or government lottery office.

13:41 IST

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today: 7 Days Lottery

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.

13:14 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Friday Live Updates: History And Significance

The Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department manages the prestigious national lottery game known as the Kerala Lottery, which is conducted in a legal manner. For this, the Kerala State Government established a distinct lottery department. The Lotteries Department is the only entity in charge of all lottery-related activities. One of the country's most established lotto games is the Kerala Lotto. When the lottery first began, each ticket only cost one rupee, and the top reward was fixed at Rs. 50000. A few fortunate candidates are offered the chance to win the prize money each day.

12:31 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Friday 23.05.2025: Amount Deduction

There will be a 30 percent tax deduction from the amount you have won. You have to pay 10 percent amount as the commission of the agent. These are the amount that will be deducted from your prize.

 

11:34 IST

Kerala State Lottery Result Live Updates: Here's How You Can Access Suvrna Keralam SK-4 Friday Lucky Draw

Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.

Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.

Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’

Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.

11:26 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY: Online Purchasing Of Ticket

Stay tuned for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Result for May 23, 2025. It's crucial to note that online purchasing of Kerala lottery tickets is prohibited, carrying potential legal consequences. Engaging in such practices may lead to penalties imposed by legal authorities, as the state government strictly prohibits online selling and purchasing of lottery tickets.

10:46 IST

Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 23.05.2025: Lottery Details

The Kerala Lottery Result for Suvarna Keralam SK-4 Bumper is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated May 2025, is expected to follow shortly.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK