[OUT] Kerala Bumper Lottery Result Today 23-05-2025 LIVE: Suvarna Keralam SK-4 Lucky Draw DECLARED- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List Here

​Kerala Lottery Results Friday 23-05-2025 LIVE: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Suvarna Keralam SK-4 results on Friday, May 23. The draw will take place at 2 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Participants have a chance to win big prizes, including Rs 1 crore for the first prize, Rs 30 lakh for the second, and Rs 25 lakh for the third. The draw will be conducted in front of an independent panel to ensure fairness and transparency.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 23-05-2025 MAY TODAY: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-4 BUMPER LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: RX 171439

LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH IS: RV 850109

LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH ARE: RT 591249

LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE: RN 171439 RO 171439 RP 171439 RR 171439 RS 171439 RT 171439 RU 171439 RV 171439 RW 171439 RY 171439 RZ 171439

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 4TH PRIZE OF RS 15 LAKH:RT 591249

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: RN 329304 RO 259502 RP 654543 RR 332669 RS 282924 RT 545759 RU 682175 RV 275567 RW 634890 RX 318407 RY 775236 RZ 719760

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 6TH PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE: 1011 1226 1524 1526 2104 2436 3516 3775 4159 4443 5261 5519 5626 5684 5718 5735 7954 8578

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 7TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0105 0248 0793 0843 1264 1882 2111 2175 2359 2641 2766 3043 3472 4020 4567 4782 5226 5958 6287 6609 6826 7086 7438 7485 7663 7679 8859 9577 9678 9912

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 8TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0028 0053 0165 0173 0447 0469 0598 0599 0612 0653 0726 0736 0859 0924 0938 0968 0997 1001 1145 1199 1229 1231 1377 1417 1500 1520 1563 1844 1926 2047 2383 2450 2488 2489 2563 2574 2588 2590 2902 2926 2983 2986 3264 3530 3577 3738 3865 4028 4290 4331 4438 4527 4854 4875 4890 4940 4993 5003 5016 5225 5297 5325 5431 5509 5633 5851 5870 5882 5932 6117 6152 6161 6627 6696 6733 6793 6798 6817 6835 7234 7424 7757 7805 7822 7838 8003 8054 8086 8295 8590 8598 8603 8699 8742 8800 8824 8926 8983 9002 9172 9227 9239 9267 9319 9323 9406 9836 9882

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 10TH PRIZE OF RS 50 ARE: To Be Announced

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹25,00,000 (25 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹15,00000 (15 Lakh)

5th Prize: ₹1,00,000 (1 Lakh)

6th Prize: ₹5,000

7th Prize: ₹1,000

8th Prize: ₹500

9th Prize: ₹100

10th Prize: ₹ 50

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)