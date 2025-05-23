[OUT] Kerala Bumper Lottery Result Today 23-05-2025 LIVE: Suvarna Keralam SK-4 Lucky Draw DECLARED- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List Here
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Friday 23-05-2025 LIVE: Suvarna keralam SK-4 lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held once in a week. The Kerala Lottery "Suvarna Keralam SK-4 " lottery draw is conducted today on May 23. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "Suvarna Keralam SK-4" lottery code is "SK" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Suvarna Keralam SK-4 lucky draw.
Kerala Lottery Results Friday 23-05-2025 LIVE: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Suvarna Keralam SK-4 results on Friday, May 23. The draw will take place at 2 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Participants have a chance to win big prizes, including Rs 1 crore for the first prize, Rs 30 lakh for the second, and Rs 25 lakh for the third. The draw will be conducted in front of an independent panel to ensure fairness and transparency.
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 23-05-2025 MAY TODAY: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-4 BUMPER LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: RX 171439
LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH IS: RV 850109
LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH ARE: RT 591249
LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE: RN 171439 RO 171439 RP 171439 RR 171439 RS 171439 RT 171439 RU 171439 RV 171439 RW 171439 RY 171439 RZ 171439
LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 4TH PRIZE OF RS 15 LAKH:RT 591249
LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: RN 329304 RO 259502 RP 654543 RR 332669 RS 282924 RT 545759 RU 682175 RV 275567 RW 634890 RX 318407 RY 775236 RZ 719760
LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 6TH PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE: 1011 1226 1524 1526 2104 2436 3516 3775 4159 4443 5261 5519 5626 5684 5718 5735 7954 8578
LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 7TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0105 0248 0793 0843 1264 1882 2111 2175 2359 2641 2766 3043 3472 4020 4567 4782 5226 5958 6287 6609 6826 7086 7438 7485 7663 7679 8859 9577 9678 9912
LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 8TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0028 0053 0165 0173 0447 0469 0598 0599 0612 0653 0726 0736 0859 0924 0938 0968 0997 1001 1145 1199 1229 1231 1377 1417 1500 1520 1563 1844 1926 2047 2383 2450 2488 2489 2563 2574 2588 2590 2902 2926 2983 2986 3264 3530 3577 3738 3865 4028 4290 4331 4438 4527 4854 4875 4890 4940 4993 5003 5016 5225 5297 5325 5431 5509 5633 5851 5870 5882 5932 6117 6152 6161 6627 6696 6733 6793 6798 6817 6835 7234 7424 7757 7805 7822 7838 8003 8054 8086 8295 8590 8598 8603 8699 8742 8800 8824 8926 8983 9002 9172 9227 9239 9267 9319 9323 9406 9836 9882
LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 10TH PRIZE OF RS 50 ARE: To Be Announced
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹25,00,000 (25 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹15,00000 (15 Lakh)
5th Prize: ₹1,00,000 (1 Lakh)
6th Prize: ₹5,000
7th Prize: ₹1,000
8th Prize: ₹500
9th Prize: ₹100
10th Prize: ₹ 50
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
LIVE Kerala State Lottery Results 2025: Key Guidelines for Winners
Prize winners should check their winning numbers against the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim their prizes, they must submit the winning tickets within 30 days.
Kerala Lottery Today 23 May 2025 Live: Here Is How You Can Claim Your Suvarna Keralam SK-4 Prize Money?
Verify the lucky draw results before they are released in the Kerala Government Gazette if you played the Suvarna Keralam SK. Within 30 days of the draw, you must go to the Thiruvananthapuram-based Kerala Lottery office to collect your reward money. To effectively claim the prize money, you must have your ticket with you as well as identification documentation.
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result 23.05.2025 Live: Keep Your Lottery Ticket Safe
A ticket with multiple security features can prevent claims if damaged. So keep the ticket safe. Those who won the prize less than Rs.5000 should approach any lottery shop in Kerala with the ticket to collect the amount. If the prize is more than 5000 then the ticket and identity documents should be brought to any bank or government lottery office.
LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today: 7 Days Lottery
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.
Kerala Lottery Result Friday Live Updates: History And Significance
The Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department manages the prestigious national lottery game known as the Kerala Lottery, which is conducted in a legal manner. For this, the Kerala State Government established a distinct lottery department. The Lotteries Department is the only entity in charge of all lottery-related activities. One of the country's most established lotto games is the Kerala Lotto. When the lottery first began, each ticket only cost one rupee, and the top reward was fixed at Rs. 50000. A few fortunate candidates are offered the chance to win the prize money each day.
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Friday 23.05.2025: Amount Deduction
There will be a 30 percent tax deduction from the amount you have won. You have to pay 10 percent amount as the commission of the agent. These are the amount that will be deducted from your prize.
Kerala State Lottery Result Live Updates: Here's How You Can Access Suvrna Keralam SK-4 Friday Lucky Draw
Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.
Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.
Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’
Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY: Online Purchasing Of Ticket
Stay tuned for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Result for May 23, 2025. It's crucial to note that online purchasing of Kerala lottery tickets is prohibited, carrying potential legal consequences. Engaging in such practices may lead to penalties imposed by legal authorities, as the state government strictly prohibits online selling and purchasing of lottery tickets.
Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 23.05.2025: Lottery Details
The Kerala Lottery Result for Suvarna Keralam SK-4 Bumper is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated May 2025, is expected to follow shortly.
