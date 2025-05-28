[OUT] Kerala Bumper Lottery Result Today 28.05.2025 Live: Vishu Bumper BR-103 Lucky Draw DECLARED - 12 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List
KERALA BUMPER LOTTERY RESULT Wednesday 28-05-2025 LIVE: Vishu Bumper is the third bumper lottery this year. Vishu BR 103 bumper lottery draw is held in every May at 2 pm. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and Bumper lottery code is “BR” representation contains draw number along with the code. The first prize winner will receive bumper 12 Crore Rupees. Scroll down to check complete winners list.
Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 28-05-2025 Live Updates: The lottery department will announce the Kerala Vishu Bumper BR-103 lottery Lucky Draw Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 28, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for "Vishu Bumper BR-98" will be drawn. The Vishu Bumper Lottery 2025, valued at Rs. 250, will be drawn on May 28, 2025. The top prize is Rs. 12 crore, followed by Rs. 1 crore for the second prize. Additionally, six series will each win a third prize of Rs. 10 lakhs. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The Vishu Bumper offers the chance to win one of the biggest single-ticket prize in India, a whopping Rs 12 crore for the first prize. Scroll down for the complete winners list.
Kerala Lottery Result Today 28-05-2025 May: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR Vishu Bumper BR-103 Lucky Draw
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 12 CRORE IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 10 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh: To Be Announced
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 2000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 300 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 28-05-2025: LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS For Vishu Bumper BR-103 LOTTERY
1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 1 Crore
3rd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
5th Prize: Rs. 5000
6th Prize: Rs. 2000
7th Prize: Rs. 1000
8th Prize: Rs. 500
9th Prize: Rs. 300
Consolation Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote the lottery in any way.)
Kerala Bumper Lottery Result Today 28.05.2025 Live: Vishu Bumper BR-103 Bumper Lucky Draw Result DECLARED
Kerala Lottery Results 28-05-2025 Live: Important Guidelines For Vishu BR-103 Winners
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
Kerala Bumper Lottery Result Updates 28-05-2025: Here Is How You Can Claim Your Vishu BR-103 Prize Money?
Verify the lucky draw results before they are released in the Kerala Government Gazette if you played the Vishu BR-103. Within 30 days of the draw, you must go to the Thiruvananthapuram-based Kerala Lottery office to collect your reward money. To effectively claim the prize money, you must have your ticket with you as well as identification documentation.
Kerala Vishu BR-103 Lottery Result Live: If The Prize Money You Won Is Above Rs 5,000?
If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
Kerala State Lottery Result Live Updates: Here's How You Can Access Vishu Bumper BR-103 Wednesday Lucky Draw
Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.
Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.
Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’
Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.
Kerala Lottery Result 28-05-2025 LIVE: One Of The Biggest Bumper Prize Ever 12 Crores
Kerala lottery result on 28th May 2025 will release one of its biggest prize money lucky draw result of all time. Vishu Bumper BR 103 first prize winner will receive a bumper prize of 12 crores.
Kerala Lottery Results 28-05-2025 Live: Important Guidelines For Vishu BR-103 Winners
Kerala Vishu Bumper BR-103 Lottery Result Updates: Keep Your Tickets Safe
A ticket with multiple security features can prevent claims if damaged. So keep the ticket safe. Those who won the prize less than Rs.5000 should approach any lottery shop in Kerala with the ticket to collect the amount. If the prize is more than 5000 then the ticket and identity documents should be brought to any bank or government lottery office.
KERALA BUMPER LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: Vishu BR-103 Prize Structure
There are several prize structures that are available, including the Fifty Fifty Prize Structure, the Win-Win Prize Structure, the Sthree Sakthi Prize Structure, the Akshaya Prize Structure, the Karunya Plus Prize Structure, the Nirmal Prize Structure, the Karunya Prize Structure, the Bhagyamithra Prize Structure (Monthly Lottery), and the Bumper Prize Structure, which includes nearly all of the prize structures for the six bumpers.
Kerala Lottery Today 28.05.2025 Live Updates: Vishu BR-103 Bumper Result Time
Kerala Lottery Result Today for Vishu BR-103 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 1.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Vishu BR-103 will start at 1.55 pm and official result will be published at 2 pm today.
