Kerala Bumper Lottery Result TODAY 28.05.2025: Vishu Bumper BR-103 Lucky Draw To Be OUT At 2 PM- 12 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 28-05-2025 Live Updates: The lottery department will announce the Kerala Vishu Bumper BR-103 lottery Lucky Draw Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 28, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for "Vishu Bumper BR-98" will be drawn. The Vishu Bumper Lottery 2025, valued at Rs. 250, will be drawn on May 28, 2025. The top prize is Rs. 12 crore, followed by Rs. 1 crore for the second prize. Additionally, six series will each win a third prize of Rs. 10 lakhs. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The Vishu Bumper offers the chance to win one of the biggest single-ticket prize in India, a whopping Rs 12 crore for the first prize. Scroll down for the complete winners list.

Kerala Lottery Result Today 28-05-2025 May: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR Vishu Bumper BR-103 Lucky Draw

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 12 CRORE IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 10 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh: To Be Announced

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 2000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 300 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 29-05-2025: LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS For Vishu Bumper BR-103 LOTTERY

1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 1 Crore

3rd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs. 5000

6th Prize: Rs. 2000

7th Prize: Rs. 1000

8th Prize: Rs. 500

9th Prize: Rs. 300

Consolation Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote the lottery in any way.)