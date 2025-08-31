[LIVE] Kerala Lottery Result Today 31-08-2025 (SHORTLY): Samrudhi SM 18 Bumper Sunday Lucky Draw To Be OUT SHORTLY- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT SUNDAY 31-08-2025 LIVE: The Kerala Lottery result for the " Samrudhi SM " draw on Sunday, August 31, 2025, is scheduled to be announced live at 3 PM. This lottery draw is part of the seven weekly draws held in Kerala. The alphanumeric code assigned to this specific lottery is "SM," incorporating both the draw number and the code. The first prize for the fortunate winner of this draw is a bumper 1 Crore rupees. Below, you can find the comprehensive list of winners for the Kerala 'Samrudhi SM 18' lottery draw.
Kerala Lottery Results Sunday 31-08-2025 LIVE: The much-anticipated Kerala Samrudhi SM 18 Bumper Lottery result has been declared today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The lucky draw for the Samrudhi SM 18 lottery was held at 3 PM today Sunday August 31, at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 Crore. The Samrudhi lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries conducted by the Government of Kerala and is held every Sunday. Each ticket costs ₹50, and the draw is represented by the code “SM”, followed by the draw number.
The live results and full list of winning numbers for Samrudhi SM.18 Bumper Draw are now available. Check if you’re among the lucky winners below:
Kerala Lottery Result 31-08-2025 August: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR SAMRUDHI SM 18 BUMPER Draw
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS:
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 50 ARE:
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 31-08-2025 August TODAY: SAMRUDHI SM-18 BUMPER LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹75,00,000 (75 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹25,00,000 (25 Lakhs)
4th Prize: ₹1,00,000
5th Prize: ₹5,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹500
8th Prize: ₹100
9th Prize: ₹50
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 31.08.2025: Lottery Details
The Kerala Lottery Result for Samrudhi SM 18 is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated August 31, 2025, is expected to follow shortly.
