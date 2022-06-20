NewsIndia
Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Result 2022 LIVE updates: 12th board result likely TODAY, at keralaresults.nic.in- Check details

Kerala 12th Result 2022 LIVE updates: Once announced, students who have appeared for Kerala DHSE Plus 2 can check their results at keralaresults.nic.in.

Last Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 07:39 AM IST

Kerala +2 Result 2022 LIVE updates: Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is expected to the Kerala +2 or class 12th board Results 2022 today, June 20, 2022. Once announced, students who have appeared for Kerala DHSE Plus 2 can check their results at keralaresults.nic.in. The Kerala DHSE exams were held at various exam centres across the state from March 30 to April 22, 2022. Kerala DHSE examinations plus 2 practical tests were held throughout the state from February 21 to March 15, 2022. Nearly 4 lakh students have reportedly appeared in the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 examinations this year. The examinations were conducted this year from March 30 to April 22, 2022. The results would be released online now.

Last year, V Sivankutty, the State Education Minister, held a press conference to announce the plus two results for the academic session 2020-2021. The DHSE plus 2 results were released on July 28.

