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NewsIndiaKerala Election Result 2026 Live Updates: LDF aims for historic third term
KERALA ELECTION RESULTS LIVE

Kerala Election Result 2026 Live Updates: LDF aims for historic third term

Kerala Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Can LDF make a comback with historic third term, or will UDF flip the script, while BJP’s NDA aims for a breakthrough in God’s own country.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 05:42 AM IST|Source:
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Kerala Election Results 2026 Live updates

Kerala Results 2026 Live updates: The Kerala Legislative Assembly Election 2026 held on April 9, 2026 for 140 constituencies with 883 candidates in single-phase polling. The election witnessed a keen three-cornered contest between the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) which currently holds 99 seats in the Assembly and is aiming for a third consecutive term.  Others include Congress-led United Democratic Front, and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Kerala recorded a high voter turnout of over 78%, with nearly 2.71 crore registered electors, in line with the state’s high political awareness.

For more updates check: Assembly Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Who will win Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala?

Stay tuned for Kerala Election 2026 results, real-time counting updates, seat-wise results, party-wise tallies, leads, and key developments:

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