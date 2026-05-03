Kerala Election Result 2026 Live Updates: LDF aims for historic third term

Kerala Results 2026 Live updates: The Kerala Legislative Assembly Election 2026 held on April 9, 2026 for 140 constituencies with 883 candidates in single-phase polling. The election witnessed a keen three-cornered contest between the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) which currently holds 99 seats in the Assembly and is aiming for a third consecutive term. Others include Congress-led United Democratic Front, and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Kerala recorded a high voter turnout of over 78%, with nearly 2.71 crore registered electors, in line with the state’s high political awareness.

For more updates check: Assembly Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Who will win Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala?

Stay tuned for Kerala Election 2026 results, real-time counting updates, seat-wise results, party-wise tallies, leads, and key developments: