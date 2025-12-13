Kerala Election Result 2025 Live: Counting Kicks Off At 8 AM
Kerala Election Result 2025 Live: Kerala's political formations are bracing for a decisive day as counting of votes in the local body elections is set to begin today.
Trending Photos
Kerala Election Result 2025 Live: Kerala’s 2025 local body elections, which were held across two phases and counting for all being at 8 am on Saturday across 244 centres statewide.
Voter turnout recorded its lowest as compared to the last local election ahead of the 2026 assembly election.
Voter turnout in Kerala's second phase dipped slightly to 76.08% across districts from Thrissur to Kasaragod, compared to 77.9% in 2020. The first phase also saw a lower turnout at 70.91% vs 73.82% in 2020.
The CPI-M and the LDF camp insist that their cadre votes have been fully mobilised and that reduced turnout historically favours the Left.
Counting will begin at 8 a.m., with postal ballots opened first.
Panchayat votes are being counted at block-level centres, while municipalities and corporations have dedicated centres.
Control units from the EVMs are being brought out of strong rooms under strict supervision, with results uploaded booth-by-booth to the official trend portal.
Stay Tuned With Zee News for live Updates
Kerala Election Result 2025 Live: Counting Kicks Off At 8 AM
Counting for all the votes will begin at 8 a.m., with postal ballots opened first.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.