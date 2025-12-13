Advertisement
NewsIndiaKerala Election Result 2025 Live: Counting Kicks Off At 8 AM
KERALA ELECTION

Kerala Election Result 2025 Live: Counting Kicks Off At 8 AM

Kerala Election Result 2025 Live: Kerala's political formations are bracing for a decisive day as counting of votes in the local body elections is set to begin today.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2025, 06:04 AM IST|Source:
Image: IANS
LIVE Blog

Kerala Election Result 2025 Live: Kerala’s 2025 local body elections, which were held across two phases and counting for all being at 8 am on Saturday across 244 centres statewide.

Voter turnout recorded its lowest as compared to the last local election ahead of  the 2026 assembly election.

Voter turnout in Kerala's second phase dipped slightly to 76.08% across districts from Thrissur to Kasaragod, compared to 77.9% in 2020. The first phase also saw a lower turnout at 70.91% vs 73.82% in 2020.

The CPI-M and the LDF camp insist that their cadre votes have been fully mobilised and that reduced turnout historically favours the Left.

Counting will begin at 8 a.m., with postal ballots opened first.

Panchayat votes are being counted at block-level centres, while municipalities and corporations have dedicated centres.

Control units from the EVMs are being brought out of strong rooms under strict supervision, with results uploaded booth-by-booth to the official trend portal.

13 December 2025
06:02 IST

Kerala Election Result 2025 Live: Counting Kicks Off At 8 AM

Counting for all the votes will begin at 8 a.m., with postal ballots opened first.

