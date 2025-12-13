Kerala Election Result 2025 Live: Counting Kicks Off At 8 AM

Kerala Election Result 2025 Live: Kerala’s 2025 local body elections, which were held across two phases and counting for all being at 8 am on Saturday across 244 centres statewide.

Voter turnout recorded its lowest as compared to the last local election ahead of the 2026 assembly election.

Voter turnout in Kerala's second phase dipped slightly to 76.08% across districts from Thrissur to Kasaragod, compared to 77.9% in 2020. The first phase also saw a lower turnout at 70.91% vs 73.82% in 2020.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The CPI-M and the LDF camp insist that their cadre votes have been fully mobilised and that reduced turnout historically favours the Left.

Counting will begin at 8 a.m., with postal ballots opened first.

Panchayat votes are being counted at block-level centres, while municipalities and corporations have dedicated centres.

Control units from the EVMs are being brought out of strong rooms under strict supervision, with results uploaded booth-by-booth to the official trend portal.