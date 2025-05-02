Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2894422https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/kerala-lottery-result-today-02-05-2025-suvarna-keralam-sk-1-bumper-rs-1-crore-friday-lucky-draw-out-at-3-pm-check-full-winners-list-2894422.html
NewsIndia
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

[LIVE] Kerala Lottery Result Today 02-05-2025 (OUT): Suvarna Keralam SK-1 Bumper Rs.1 Crore Lucky Draw Result DECLARED At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List Here

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Friday 02-05-2025 LIVE: Suvarna keralam SK-1 lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held once in a year. The Kerala Lottery "Suvarna Keralam SK-1 " lottery draw is conducted today on May 02. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "Suvarna Keralam SK-1" lottery code is "SK" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Suvarna Keralam SK-1 lucky draw.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 02, 2025, 02:54 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Suvarna Keralam SK-1 results on Friday, May 2. The draw will take place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Participants have a chance to win big prizes, including Rs 1 crore for the first prize, Rs 30 lakh for the second, and Rs 25 lakh for the third. The draw will be conducted in front of an independent panel to ensure fairness and transparency.

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: Prize structure

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
2nd Prize: Rs 30 Lakh
3rd Prize: Rs 25 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs 15 Lakh
5th Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
6th Prize: Rs 5,000
7th Prize: Rs 1,000
8th Prize: Rs 500
9th Prize: Rs 100
10th Prize: Rs 50

Kerala SUVARNA KERALAM SK-1 LOTTERY 02.05.2025: WINNING NUMBERS

LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: RF 726828

LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH IS: RC 669494

LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH ARE: RD 440168

LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE: 
RA 726828
RB 726828
RC 726828
RD 726828
RE 726828
RG 726828
RH 726828
RJ 726828
RK 726828
RL 726828
RM 726828

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 4TH PRIZE OF RS 15 LAKH: RD 135164

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 
1) RA 526608
2) RB 540428
3) RC 599609
4) RD 813642
5) RE 234930
6) RF 749144
7) RG 431904
8) RH 750405
9) RJ 694423
10) RK 569640
11) RL 170933
12) RM 498180

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 6TH PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE: 0798  2218  2387  4023  4343  4550  5247  5372  5757  5883  6489  6905  6950  6971  7599  8930  9463  9657

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 7TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE:0108  0691  1056  1119  1155  2122  2295  2354  3846  4011  4816  5173  5459  5622  6204  6519  6545  6784  6867  6889  7155  7639  7859  8082  8355  8463  8595  8932  9121  9839
 

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 8TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:0072  0136  0160  0194  0207  0224  0269  0388  0426  0449  0536  0663  1002  1146  1290  1395  1546  1562  1566  1904  2096  2298  2476  2782  2816  2883  2946  2971  3182  3194  3228  3240  3331  3750  3797  3954  4168  4268  4412  4413  4627  4835  4872  4914  4953  5026  5038  5050  5068  5447  5512  5602  5609  5640  5907  5943  6032  6058  6160  6257  6263  6268  6421  6565  6571  6573  6636  6754  6799  6847  6952  7083  7238  7312  7329  7387  7390  7552  7677  7709  7720  7725  7732  7846  7883  7891  7997  8019  8025  8037  8050  8167  8295  8312  8437  8528  8568  8821  9137  9300  9326  9556  9610  9834  9850  9870  9933  9940

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 10TH PRIZE OF RS 50 ARE: 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2025.

02 May 2025
14:46 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 02.05.2025 Live: Survarna Keralam SK 1 Thursday Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winner

4th Prize Rs.15,00,000/- [15 Lakh]
(Common to all series)
RD 135164
 

14:45 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 02.05.2025 Live: Survarna Keralam SK 1 Thursday Lucky Draw Consolation Prize Winner

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-
(Remaining all series)
RA 726828
RB 726828
RC 726828
RD 726828
RE 726828
RG 726828
RH 726828
RJ 726828
RK 726828
RL 726828
RM 726828
 

14:44 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 02.05.2025 Live: Survarna Keralam SK 1 Thursday Lucky Draw Third Prize Winner

3rd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- [25 Lakh]
(Common to all series)
RD 440168

14:43 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 02.05.2025 Live: Survarna Keralam SK 1 Thursday Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- [30 Lakhs]
(Common to all series)
RC 669494 
 

14:42 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 02.05.2025 Live: Survarna Keralam SK 1 Thursday Lucky Draw First Prize Winner

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]
(Common to all series)
RF 726828
 

 

 

14:08 IST

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY Live: If The Prize Is More Than 1 Lakh

The winning ticket must be presented to the Director of State Lotteries if the prize is more than one lakh rupees after the prize winner's name, address, and signature are pasted on the back of the ticket with the accompanying documentation.

- A claim Application along with a Self-attested Photocopy of both sides of the ticket.

- Two Passport size photos of the lottery winner duly attested by a Gazetted Officer/Notary.

- A receipt for the prize money in the prescribed form affixing a revenue stamp worth ₹1/- (Download Receipt Here).

- Self-attested copy of the PAN Card of the winner.

- Attested ID Proof Documents like Adhaar Card, Ration Card, DL, Passport, Voter ID Card, etc.

 

13:16 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Live Updates: How Much Tax Will Be Deducted From The Prize Money

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

13:15 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Friday Live Updates: History And Significance

The Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department manages the prestigious national lottery game known as the Kerala Lottery, which is conducted in a legal manner. For this, the Kerala State Government established a distinct lottery department. The Lotteries Department is the only entity in charge of all lottery-related activities. One of the country's most established lotto games is the Kerala Lotto. When the lottery first began, each ticket only cost one rupee, and the top reward was fixed at Rs. 50000. A few fortunate candidates are offered the chance to win the prize money each day.

11:39 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Live Updates: How Much Tax Will Be Deducted From The Prize Money

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

 

11:34 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY: Online Purchasing Of Ticket

Stay tuned for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Result for May 02, 2025. It's crucial to note that online purchasing of Kerala lottery tickets is prohibited, carrying potential legal consequences. Engaging in such practices may lead to penalties imposed by legal authorities, as the state government strictly prohibits online selling and purchasing of lottery tickets.

11:33 IST

Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 02.05.2025: Lottery Details

The Kerala Lottery Result for Suvarna Keralam SK-1 is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated May 02, 2025, is expected to follow shortly.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK