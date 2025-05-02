[LIVE] Kerala Lottery Result Today 02-05-2025 (OUT): Suvarna Keralam SK-1 Bumper Rs.1 Crore Lucky Draw Result DECLARED At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List Here

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Suvarna Keralam SK-1 results on Friday, May 2. The draw will take place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Participants have a chance to win big prizes, including Rs 1 crore for the first prize, Rs 30 lakh for the second, and Rs 25 lakh for the third. The draw will be conducted in front of an independent panel to ensure fairness and transparency.

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: Prize structure

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 30 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 25 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs 15 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

6th Prize: Rs 5,000

7th Prize: Rs 1,000

8th Prize: Rs 500

9th Prize: Rs 100

10th Prize: Rs 50

Kerala SUVARNA KERALAM SK-1 LOTTERY 02.05.2025: WINNING NUMBERS

LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: RF 726828

LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH IS: RC 669494

LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH ARE: RD 440168

LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE:

RA 726828

RB 726828

RC 726828

RD 726828

RE 726828

RG 726828

RH 726828

RJ 726828

RK 726828

RL 726828

RM 726828

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 4TH PRIZE OF RS 15 LAKH: RD 135164

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:

1) RA 526608

2) RB 540428

3) RC 599609

4) RD 813642

5) RE 234930

6) RF 749144

7) RG 431904

8) RH 750405

9) RJ 694423

10) RK 569640

11) RL 170933

12) RM 498180

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 6TH PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE: 0798 2218 2387 4023 4343 4550 5247 5372 5757 5883 6489 6905 6950 6971 7599 8930 9463 9657

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 7TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE:0108 0691 1056 1119 1155 2122 2295 2354 3846 4011 4816 5173 5459 5622 6204 6519 6545 6784 6867 6889 7155 7639 7859 8082 8355 8463 8595 8932 9121 9839



LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 8TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:0072 0136 0160 0194 0207 0224 0269 0388 0426 0449 0536 0663 1002 1146 1290 1395 1546 1562 1566 1904 2096 2298 2476 2782 2816 2883 2946 2971 3182 3194 3228 3240 3331 3750 3797 3954 4168 4268 4412 4413 4627 4835 4872 4914 4953 5026 5038 5050 5068 5447 5512 5602 5609 5640 5907 5943 6032 6058 6160 6257 6263 6268 6421 6565 6571 6573 6636 6754 6799 6847 6952 7083 7238 7312 7329 7387 7390 7552 7677 7709 7720 7725 7732 7846 7883 7891 7997 8019 8025 8037 8050 8167 8295 8312 8437 8528 8568 8821 9137 9300 9326 9556 9610 9834 9850 9870 9933 9940

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 10TH PRIZE OF RS 50 ARE:

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)