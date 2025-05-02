[LIVE] Kerala Lottery Result Today 02-05-2025 (OUT): Suvarna Keralam SK-1 Bumper Rs.1 Crore Lucky Draw Result DECLARED At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List Here
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Friday 02-05-2025 LIVE: Suvarna keralam SK-1 lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held once in a year. The Kerala Lottery "Suvarna Keralam SK-1 " lottery draw is conducted today on May 02. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "Suvarna Keralam SK-1" lottery code is "SK" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Suvarna Keralam SK-1 lucky draw.
Trending Photos
Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Suvarna Keralam SK-1 results on Friday, May 2. The draw will take place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Participants have a chance to win big prizes, including Rs 1 crore for the first prize, Rs 30 lakh for the second, and Rs 25 lakh for the third. The draw will be conducted in front of an independent panel to ensure fairness and transparency.
Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: Prize structure
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
2nd Prize: Rs 30 Lakh
3rd Prize: Rs 25 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs 15 Lakh
5th Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
6th Prize: Rs 5,000
7th Prize: Rs 1,000
8th Prize: Rs 500
9th Prize: Rs 100
10th Prize: Rs 50
Kerala SUVARNA KERALAM SK-1 LOTTERY 02.05.2025: WINNING NUMBERS
LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: RF 726828
LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH IS: RC 669494
LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH ARE: RD 440168
LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE:
RA 726828
RB 726828
RC 726828
RD 726828
RE 726828
RG 726828
RH 726828
RJ 726828
RK 726828
RL 726828
RM 726828
LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 4TH PRIZE OF RS 15 LAKH: RD 135164
LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:
1) RA 526608
2) RB 540428
3) RC 599609
4) RD 813642
5) RE 234930
6) RF 749144
7) RG 431904
8) RH 750405
9) RJ 694423
10) RK 569640
11) RL 170933
12) RM 498180
LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 6TH PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE: 0798 2218 2387 4023 4343 4550 5247 5372 5757 5883 6489 6905 6950 6971 7599 8930 9463 9657
LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 7TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE:0108 0691 1056 1119 1155 2122 2295 2354 3846 4011 4816 5173 5459 5622 6204 6519 6545 6784 6867 6889 7155 7639 7859 8082 8355 8463 8595 8932 9121 9839
LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 8TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:0072 0136 0160 0194 0207 0224 0269 0388 0426 0449 0536 0663 1002 1146 1290 1395 1546 1562 1566 1904 2096 2298 2476 2782 2816 2883 2946 2971 3182 3194 3228 3240 3331 3750 3797 3954 4168 4268 4412 4413 4627 4835 4872 4914 4953 5026 5038 5050 5068 5447 5512 5602 5609 5640 5907 5943 6032 6058 6160 6257 6263 6268 6421 6565 6571 6573 6636 6754 6799 6847 6952 7083 7238 7312 7329 7387 7390 7552 7677 7709 7720 7725 7732 7846 7883 7891 7997 8019 8025 8037 8050 8167 8295 8312 8437 8528 8568 8821 9137 9300 9326 9556 9610 9834 9850 9870 9933 9940
LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 10TH PRIZE OF RS 50 ARE:
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2025.
Kerala Lottery Result Today 02.05.2025 Live: Survarna Keralam SK 1 Thursday Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winner
4th Prize Rs.15,00,000/- [15 Lakh]
(Common to all series)
RD 135164
Kerala Lottery Result Today 02.05.2025 Live: Survarna Keralam SK 1 Thursday Lucky Draw Consolation Prize Winner
Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-
(Remaining all series)
RA 726828
RB 726828
RC 726828
RD 726828
RE 726828
RG 726828
RH 726828
RJ 726828
RK 726828
RL 726828
RM 726828
Kerala Lottery Result Today 02.05.2025 Live: Survarna Keralam SK 1 Thursday Lucky Draw Third Prize Winner
3rd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- [25 Lakh]
(Common to all series)
RD 440168
Kerala Lottery Result Today 02.05.2025 Live: Survarna Keralam SK 1 Thursday Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner
2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- [30 Lakhs]
(Common to all series)
RC 669494
Kerala Lottery Result Today 02.05.2025 Live: Survarna Keralam SK 1 Thursday Lucky Draw First Prize Winner
1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]
(Common to all series)
RF 726828
Kerala Lottery Result TODAY Live: If The Prize Is More Than 1 Lakh
The winning ticket must be presented to the Director of State Lotteries if the prize is more than one lakh rupees after the prize winner's name, address, and signature are pasted on the back of the ticket with the accompanying documentation.
- A claim Application along with a Self-attested Photocopy of both sides of the ticket.
- Two Passport size photos of the lottery winner duly attested by a Gazetted Officer/Notary.
- A receipt for the prize money in the prescribed form affixing a revenue stamp worth ₹1/- (Download Receipt Here).
- Self-attested copy of the PAN Card of the winner.
- Attested ID Proof Documents like Adhaar Card, Ration Card, DL, Passport, Voter ID Card, etc.
Kerala Lottery Result Live Updates: How Much Tax Will Be Deducted From The Prize Money
If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
Kerala Lottery Result Friday Live Updates: History And Significance
The Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department manages the prestigious national lottery game known as the Kerala Lottery, which is conducted in a legal manner. For this, the Kerala State Government established a distinct lottery department. The Lotteries Department is the only entity in charge of all lottery-related activities. One of the country's most established lotto games is the Kerala Lotto. When the lottery first began, each ticket only cost one rupee, and the top reward was fixed at Rs. 50000. A few fortunate candidates are offered the chance to win the prize money each day.
Kerala Lottery Result Live Updates: How Much Tax Will Be Deducted From The Prize Money
If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY: Online Purchasing Of Ticket
Stay tuned for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Result for May 02, 2025. It's crucial to note that online purchasing of Kerala lottery tickets is prohibited, carrying potential legal consequences. Engaging in such practices may lead to penalties imposed by legal authorities, as the state government strictly prohibits online selling and purchasing of lottery tickets.
Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 02.05.2025: Lottery Details
The Kerala Lottery Result for Suvarna Keralam SK-1 is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated May 02, 2025, is expected to follow shortly.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.