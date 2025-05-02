[LIVE] Kerala Lottery Result Today 02-05-2025 (SHORTLY): Suvarna Keralam SK-1 Bumper Rs.1 Crore Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT SHORTLY At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List Here

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Suvarna Keralam SK-1 results on Friday, May 2. The draw will take place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Participants have a chance to win big prizes, including Rs 1 crore for the first prize, Rs 30 lakh for the second, and Rs 25 lakh for the third. The draw will be conducted in front of an independent panel to ensure fairness and transparency.

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: Prize structure

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 30 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 25 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs 15 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

6th Prize: Rs 5,000

7th Prize: Rs 1,000

8th Prize: Rs 500

9th Prize: Rs 100

10th Prize: Rs 50

Kerala SUVARNA KERALAM SK-1 LOTTERY 02.05.2025: WINNING NUMBERS

LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: To be updated

LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH IS: To be updated

LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH ARE: To be updated

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 4TH PRIZE OF RS 15 LAKH: To be updated

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be updated

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 6TH PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE: To be updated

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 7TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: To be updated

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 8TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be updated

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be updated

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 10TH PRIZE OF RS 50 ARE: To be updated

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)