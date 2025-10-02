Kerala Lottery Result Today 02-10-2025 LIVE: Karunya Plus KN-592 Bumper Thursday Lucky Draw OUT At 3 PM - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Thursday 02-10-2025 LIVE: KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held every week. Each Thursday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "KARUNYA PLUS KN 591" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "KARUNYA PLUS KN" lottery code is "KN" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'KARUNYA PLUS KN 592' lucky draw.
Kerala Lottery Results Thursday 02-10-2025 LIVE: The Kerala Lottery Department, on behalf of the Keralan government, announces the "Karunya KN-592" Lucky Draw Result today Karunya KN-592, October 02, 2025. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for "Karunya KN-592" will feature 12 series, with changes in series possible each week. A total of 108 lakh tickets are available for purchase weekly. The ticket prices may vary. Check the Karunya KN-592 results right here to see if you’re the first-place winner of ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned to this website for the live update of Kerala Lottery Karunya KN-592 results today.
Kerala Lottery Result 02-10-2025 October: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-592 Draw
LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE: To Be Announced
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 02-09-2025 October: KARUNYA PLUS KN-592 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
