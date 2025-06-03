[OUT] Kerala Lottery Result Today 03-06-2025 LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS 470 Bumper Tuesday Lucky Draw DECLARED- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Winners List

Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday 03-06-2025 June Live: The lottery department will announce the Kerala lottery "Sthree Sakthi SS-470" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, June 03, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for Kerala lottery "Sthree Sakthi SS-470" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receive bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Sthree Sakthi SS-470 outcome from June 03, 2025, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-470 Results live today.

Kerala Lottery Result 03-06-2025 June: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-470 Draw

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: SF 145650

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 40 LAKHS IS: SG 205410

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKHS ARE: SB 838400

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: SA 145650 SB 145650 SC 145650 SD 145650 SE 145650 SG 145650 SH 145650 SJ 145650 SK 145650 SL 145650 SM 145650

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: SA 345437 SB 256508 SC 516218 SD 842230 SE 750732 SF 824814 SG 555180 SH 474705 SJ 550120 SK 141085 SL 358882 SM 352499

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0161 0903 1147 2318 3000 3168 4285 5214 6340 6774 6834 6952 7283 7446 7950 8027 8782 9546

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0332 0334 0406 0803 0980 1152 1428 1515 1591 1660 1765 1973 2149 2355 2586 3122 3763 4180 4207 4377 4572 5303 5335 5338 5608 5639 6129 6560 7380 7623 8230 8684 8896 9040 9597 9776

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0001 0024 0056 0099 0246 0377 0389 0510 0524 0670 0780 0796 0879 0923 1168 1279 1300 1459 1988 2110 2158 2181 2195 2284 2420 2499 3370 3379 3422 3577 3588 3630 3650 3721 3845 3877 3955 3959 4033 4270 4315 4343 4598 4812 4876 4989 5201 5208 5600 5648 5784 5921 6037 6172 6178 6258 6468 6479 6528 6555 6830 6847 6971 6978 7086 7125 7134 7427 7463 7528 7611 7644 7725 7745 7809 7865 8037 8113 8331 8480 8566 8589 8752 8832 8951 9007 9123 9167 9295 9381 9672 9851 9857 9886 9913 9964

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 50 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 03-06-2025 June: STHREE SAKTHI SS-470 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 40 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 25 lakhs

4th Prize: Rs. 1 lakh

5th Prize: Rs. 5,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)