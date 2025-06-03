[OUT] Kerala Lottery Result Today 03-06-2025 LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS 470 Bumper Tuesday Lucky Draw DECLARED- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY SS 470 TUESDAY RESULT TODAY 03-06-2025 Live Sthree Sakthi lottery is one of the 7 lucky draw held every week. Each Tuesday at 2 PM, the Kerala Lottery " STHREE SAKTHI" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "STHREE SAKTHI" lottery code is "SS" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Sthree Sakthi SS 470' lucky draw.
Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday 03-06-2025 June Live: The lottery department will announce the Kerala lottery "Sthree Sakthi SS-470" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, June 03, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for Kerala lottery "Sthree Sakthi SS-470" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receive bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Sthree Sakthi SS-470 outcome from June 03, 2025, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-470 Results live today.
Kerala Lottery Result 03-06-2025 June: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-470 Draw
LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: SF 145650
LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 40 LAKHS IS: SG 205410
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKHS ARE: SB 838400
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: SA 145650 SB 145650 SC 145650 SD 145650 SE 145650 SG 145650 SH 145650 SJ 145650 SK 145650 SL 145650 SM 145650
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: SA 345437 SB 256508 SC 516218 SD 842230 SE 750732 SF 824814 SG 555180 SH 474705 SJ 550120 SK 141085 SL 358882 SM 352499
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0161 0903 1147 2318 3000 3168 4285 5214 6340 6774 6834 6952 7283 7446 7950 8027 8782 9546
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0332 0334 0406 0803 0980 1152 1428 1515 1591 1660 1765 1973 2149 2355 2586 3122 3763 4180 4207 4377 4572 5303 5335 5338 5608 5639 6129 6560 7380 7623 8230 8684 8896 9040 9597 9776
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0001 0024 0056 0099 0246 0377 0389 0510 0524 0670 0780 0796 0879 0923 1168 1279 1300 1459 1988 2110 2158 2181 2195 2284 2420 2499 3370 3379 3422 3577 3588 3630 3650 3721 3845 3877 3955 3959 4033 4270 4315 4343 4598 4812 4876 4989 5201 5208 5600 5648 5784 5921 6037 6172 6178 6258 6468 6479 6528 6555 6830 6847 6971 6978 7086 7125 7134 7427 7463 7528 7611 7644 7725 7745 7809 7865 8037 8113 8331 8480 8566 8589 8752 8832 8951 9007 9123 9167 9295 9381 9672 9851 9857 9886 9913 9964
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 50 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 03-06-2025 June: STHREE SAKTHI SS-470 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 40 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 25 lakhs
4th Prize: Rs. 1 lakh
5th Prize: Rs. 5,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today: 7 Days Lottery
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.
Kerala Lottery Result Tuesday Live Updates: History And Significance
The Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department manages the prestigious national lottery game known as the Kerala Lottery, which is conducted in a legal manner. For this, the Kerala State Government established a distinct lottery department. The Lotteries Department is the only entity in charge of all lottery-related activities. One of the country's most established lotto games is the Kerala Lotto. When the lottery first began, each ticket only cost one rupee, and the top reward was fixed at Rs. 50000. A few fortunate candidates are offered the chance to win the prize money each day.
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Tuesday 03.06.2025: Amount Deduction
There will be a 30 percent tax deduction from the amount you have won. You have to pay 10 percent amount as the commission of the agent. These are the amount that will be deducted from your prize.
Kerala State Lottery Result Live Updates: Here's How You Can Access Sthree Sakthi SS 470 Tuesday Lucky Draw
Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.
Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.
Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’
Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY: Online Purchasing Of Ticket
Stay tuned for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Result for June 03, 2025. It's crucial to note that online purchasing of Kerala lottery tickets is prohibited, carrying potential legal consequences. Engaging in such practices may lead to penalties imposed by legal authorities, as the state government strictly prohibits online selling and purchasing of lottery tickets.
