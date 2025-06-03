Advertisement
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

[OUT] Kerala Lottery Result Today 03-06-2025 LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS 470 Bumper Tuesday Lucky Draw DECLARED- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY SS 470 TUESDAY RESULT TODAY 03-06-2025 Live Sthree Sakthi lottery is one of the 7 lucky draw held every week. Each Tuesday at 2 PM, the Kerala Lottery " STHREE SAKTHI" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "STHREE SAKTHI" lottery code is "SS" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of  lucky draw will receive bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Sthree Sakthi SS 470' lucky draw.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2025, 03:55 PM IST|Source:
Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday 03-06-2025 June Live: The lottery department will announce the Kerala lottery "Sthree Sakthi SS-470" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, June 03, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for Kerala lottery "Sthree Sakthi SS-470" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receive bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Sthree Sakthi SS-470 outcome from June 03, 2025, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-470 Results live today.

Kerala Lottery Result 03-06-2025 June: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-470 Draw

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: SF 145650

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 40 LAKHS IS: SG 205410

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKHS ARE: SB 838400

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: SA 145650 SB 145650 SC 145650 SD 145650 SE 145650 SG 145650 SH 145650 SJ 145650 SK 145650 SL 145650 SM 145650

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: SA 345437  SB 256508  SC 516218  SD 842230  SE 750732  SF 824814  SG 555180  SH 474705  SJ 550120  SK 141085  SL 358882  SM 352499

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0161  0903  1147  2318  3000  3168  4285  5214  6340  6774  6834  6952  7283  7446  7950  8027  8782  9546

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0332  0334  0406  0803  0980  1152  1428  1515  1591  1660  1765  1973  2149  2355  2586  3122  3763  4180  4207  4377  4572  5303  5335  5338  5608  5639  6129  6560  7380  7623  8230  8684  8896  9040  9597  9776

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0001  0024  0056  0099  0246  0377  0389  0510  0524  0670  0780  0796  0879  0923  1168  1279  1300  1459  1988  2110  2158  2181  2195  2284  2420  2499  3370  3379  3422  3577  3588  3630  3650  3721  3845  3877  3955  3959  4033  4270  4315  4343  4598  4812  4876  4989  5201  5208  5600  5648  5784  5921  6037  6172  6178  6258  6468  6479  6528  6555  6830  6847  6971  6978  7086  7125  7134  7427  7463  7528  7611  7644  7725  7745  7809  7865  8037  8113  8331  8480  8566  8589  8752  8832  8951  9007  9123  9167  9295  9381  9672  9851  9857  9886  9913  9964

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 50 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 03-06-2025 June: STHREE SAKTHI SS-470 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 40 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 25 lakhs
4th Prize: Rs. 1 lakh
5th Prize: Rs. 5,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2025

03 June 2025
15:54 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 03.06.2025 LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS 470 Bumper Tuesday Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners

4th Prize Rs.1,00,000/- [1 Lakh]

1) SA 345437
2) SB 256508
3) SC 516218
4) SD 842230
5) SE 750732
6) SF 824814
7) SG 555180
8) SH 474705
9) SJ 550120
10) SK 141085
11) SL 358882
12) SM 352499
 

15:51 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 03.06.2025 LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS 470 Bumper Tuesday Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners

- 3rd Prize Rs.25,00,000/-

- SB 838400 
 

15:51 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 03.06.2025 LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS 470 Bumper Tuesday Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner

- 2nd Prize Rs.40,00,000/- [40 Lakhs]
- SG 205410
 

15:47 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 03.06.2025 LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS 470 Bumper Tuesday Lucky Draw First Prize Winner

- 1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]
- SF 145650 
 

14:59 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 03.06.2025 Live: Sthree Sakthi SS 470 Bumper Tuesday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED

14:54 IST

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today: 7 Days Lottery

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.

14:08 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Tuesday Live Updates: History And Significance

The Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department manages the prestigious national lottery game known as the Kerala Lottery, which is conducted in a legal manner. For this, the Kerala State Government established a distinct lottery department. The Lotteries Department is the only entity in charge of all lottery-related activities. One of the country's most established lotto games is the Kerala Lotto. When the lottery first began, each ticket only cost one rupee, and the top reward was fixed at Rs. 50000. A few fortunate candidates are offered the chance to win the prize money each day.

13:34 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Tuesday 03.06.2025: Amount Deduction

There will be a 30 percent tax deduction from the amount you have won. You have to pay 10 percent amount as the commission of the agent. These are the amount that will be deducted from your prize.

13:17 IST

Kerala State Lottery Result Live Updates: Here's How You Can Access Sthree Sakthi SS 470 Tuesday Lucky Draw

Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.

Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.

Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’

Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.

12:05 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY: Online Purchasing Of Ticket

Stay tuned for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Result for June 03, 2025. It's crucial to note that online purchasing of Kerala lottery tickets is prohibited, carrying potential legal consequences. Engaging in such practices may lead to penalties imposed by legal authorities, as the state government strictly prohibits online selling and purchasing of lottery tickets.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

