KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

[SHORTLY] Kerala Lottery Result Today 1-2-2026 LIVE: Samrudhi SM 40 Sunday Lucky Draw TO BE DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT SUNDAY 01-02-2026 LIVE: The Kerala Lottery result for the "Samrudhi SM" draw on Sunday, February 01, 2026, is scheduled to be announced live at 3 PM. This lottery draw is part of the seven weekly draws held in Kerala. The alphanumeric code assigned to this specific lottery is "SM," incorporating both the draw number and the code. The first prize for the fortunate winner of this draw is a bumper 1 Crore rupees. Below, you can find the comprehensive list of winners for the Kerala 'Samrudhi SM 40' lottery draw.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2026, 01:41 PM IST|Source:
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Sunday 01-2-2026 LIVE: The much-anticipated Kerala Samrudhi SM 40 Bumper Lottery result has been declared today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The lucky draw for the Samrudhi SM 40 lottery was held at 3 PM today Sunday February 01, at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 Crore. The Samrudhi lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries conducted by the Government of Kerala and is held every Sunday. Each ticket costs ₹50, and the draw is represented by the code “SM”, followed by the draw number.

The live results and full list of winning numbers for Samrudhi SM.40 Bumper Draw are now available. Check if you’re among the lucky winners below:

Kerala Lottery Result 25-1-2026 February: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR SAMRUDHI SM 40 BUMPER Draw

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKHS IS: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 50 ARE:

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 01-02-2026 February TODAY: SAMRUDHI SM-40 BUMPER LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹75,00,000 (75 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹25,00,000 (25 Lakhs)

4th Prize: ₹1,00,000

5th Prize: ₹5,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹500

8th Prize: ₹100

9th Prize: ₹50

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2026

01 February 2026
13:41 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Saturday Live Updates: History And Significance

The Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department manages the prestigious national lottery game known as the Kerala Lottery, which is conducted in a legal manner. For this, the Kerala State Government established a distinct lottery department. The Lotteries Department is the only entity in charge of all lottery-related activities. One of the country's most established lotto games is the Kerala Lotto. When the lottery first began, each ticket only cost one rupee, and the top reward was fixed at Rs. 50000. A few fortunate candidates are offered the chance to win the prize money each day.

 

12:38 IST

Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 1.2.2026: Lottery Details

The Kerala Lottery Result for Samrudhi SM - 40 is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lott ery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated February 1, 2026, is expected to follow shortly.

