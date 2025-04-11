[LIVE] Kerala Lottery Result Today 11-04-2025 (SHORTLY) LIVE: NIRMAL NR 427 Friday Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT SHORTLY At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, Ticket Numbers
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Friday 11-04-2025 LIVE: NIRMAL NR lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held every week. Each Friday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "NIRMAL NR-427" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "NIRMAL NR-427" lottery code is "KN" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive Bumper 70 Lakh Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'NIRMAL NR-427 lucky draw.s
Kerala Lottery Results Friday 11-04-2025 LIVE: The Kerala Lottery Department, on behalf of the Keralan government, announces the "Nirmal NR-427" Lucky Draw Result today Nirmal NR-427, April 11, 2025. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for "Nirmal NR-427" will feature 12 series, with changes in series possible each week. A total of 108 lakh tickets are available for purchase weekly. The ticket prices may vary. Check the Nirmal NR-427 results right here to see if you’re the first-place winner of ₹70 Lakhs. Stay tuned to this website for the live update of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-427 results today.
Kerala Lottery Result 11-04-2025 April: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-427 Draw
LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE:
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 11-04-2025 April: NIRMAL NR-427 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
