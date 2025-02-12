Advertisement
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Kerala Lottery Result Today 12-02-2025 (OUT) Live: Fifty Fifty FF 128 Wednesday Lucky Draw DECLARED At 3 PM - 1 Crore First Prize, Full Winners List Here

KERALA LOTTERY WEDNESDAY RESULT TODAY 12-02-2025 Live: FIFTY FIFTY lottery is one of the 7 lucky draw held every week. Each Wednesday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "Fifty Fifty" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "Fifty Fifty" lottery code is "FF" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of  lucky draw will receive Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Fifty Fifty FF-128' lucky draw.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2025, 03:34 PM IST|Source:
Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 12-02-2025 Live Updates: The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results for the "FIFTY FIFTY FF-128" lottery today, February 12, 2025. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala State Lotteries publishes this lottery in 12 series, which may vary. Each week, 108 lakh tickets are made available for purchase. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, the Fifty Fifty FF-127 results for February 12, 2025, will be accessible here. The top prize for this lottery is a bumper 1 Crore rupees. Stay tuned to Zee News English for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-128 results and complete list of winners.

Kerala Lottery Result 12-02-2025 Feb: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-128 Draw

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: FS 456282

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: FS 597767

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0184  0335  0396  0525  1292  1560  1984  2035  2254  2440  2754  3981  5563  6245  7059  7283  7347  7502  7693  7748  8313  9218  9917

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000: 
FN 456282
FO 456282
FP 456282
FR 456282
FT 456282
FU 456282
FV 456282
FW 456282
FX 456282
FY 456282
FZ 456282

 

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0054  2424  3279  3590  4092  4462  6845  7113  7290  8484  8618  9033

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:  0162  0785  1027  2024  2132  2435  3178  3787  4225  4671  4850  6271  6386  6393  6976  7416  7658  8103  8207  8358  8414  8973  9024  9727

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 12-02-2025 February: FIFTY FIFTY FF-128 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2025.

12 February 2025
15:33 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 12.02.2025 Live: Fifty Fifty FF 128 Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners

6th Prize Rs.500/-
0048  0102  0126  0166  0224  1086  1277  1347  1404  1410  1548  1842  1880  2110  2193  2219  2478  2772  2877  2929  3101  3281  3341  3526  3809  3859  4013  4060  4118  4209  4220  4379  4448  4532  4784  5074  5137  5280  5410  5467  5620  5729  5822  5876  5885  6061  6179  6180  6188  6253  6391  6430  6447  6499  6566  6831  6907  7006  7017  7033  7065  7079  7201  7255  7298  7613  7625  7712  7802  7943  7947  8137  8149  8177  8291  8357  8440  8523  8544  8766  8913  8928  8939  8969  9005  9190  9226  9268  9274  9337  9366  9506  9531  9534  9925  9948
 

15:30 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Live: If The Prize Money You Won Is Above Rs 5,000?

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

 

15:23 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 12.02.2025 Live: Fifty Fifty FF 128 Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners

5th Prize Rs.1,000/-
0162  0785  1027  2024  2132  2435  3178  3787  4225  4671  4850  6271  6386  6393  6976  7416  7658  8103  8207  8358  8414  8973  9024  9727
 

15:18 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 12.02.2025 Live: Fifty Fifty FF 128 Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners

4th Prize Rs.2,000/-
0054  2424  3279  3590  4092  4462  6845  7113  7290  8484  8618  9033
 

15:15 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 12.02.2025 Live: Fifty Fifty FF 128 Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners

3rd Prize Rs.5,000/-
0184  0335  0396  0525  1292  1560  1984  2035  2254  2440  2754  3981  5563  6245  7059  7283  7347  7502  7693  7748  8313  9218  9917
 

15:14 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 12.02.2025 Live: Fifty Fifty FF 128 Lucky Draw Consolation Prize Winners

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-
FN 456282
FO 456282
FP 456282
FR 456282
FT 456282
FU 456282
FV 456282
FW 456282
FX 456282
FY 456282
FZ 456282
 

15:14 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 12.02.2025 Live: Fifty Fifty FF 128 Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]
FS 597767
 

15:07 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 12.02.2025 Live: Fifty Fifty FF 128 Wednesday Lucky Draw First Prize Winner

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]
FS 456282
 

14:57 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 12.02.2025 Live: Fifty Fifty FF 128 Wednesday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED

 

14:51 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Live: Keep Your Tickets Safe

A ticket with multiple security features can prevent claims if damaged. So keep the ticket safe. Those who won the prize less than Rs.5000 should approach any lottery shop in Kerala with the ticket to collect the amount. If the prize is more than 5000 then the ticket and identity documents should be brought to any bank or government lottery office.

 

14:51 IST

14:45 IST

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: Prize Structure

There are several prize structures that are available, including the Fifty Fifty Prize Structure, the Win-Win Prize Structure, the Sthree Sakthi Prize Structure, the Akshaya Prize Structure, the Karunya Plus Prize Structure, the Nirmal Prize Structure, the Karunya Prize Structure, the Bhagyamithra Prize Structure (Monthly Lottery), and the Bumper Prize Structure, which includes nearly all of the prize structures for the six bumpers.

 

14:28 IST

Kerala State Lottery Result Live Updates: How Much Tax Will Be Deducted From The Prize Money

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

 

14:27 IST

14:27 IST

Kerala Lottery Today 12.02.2025 Live: Here Is How You Can Claim Your Fifty Fifty FF 128 Prize Money?

Verify the lucky draw results before they are released in the Kerala Government Gazette if you played the Fifty Fifty FF 128. Within 30 days of the draw, you must go to the Thiruvananthapuram-based Kerala Lottery office to collect your reward money. To effectively claim the prize money, you must have your ticket with you as well as identification documentation.

 

14:26 IST

14:26 IST

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today: 7 Days Lottery

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.

 

13:54 IST

13:54 IST

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY Live: If The Prize Is More Than 1 Lakh

The winning ticket must be presented to the Director of State Lotteries if the prize is more than one lakh rupees after the prize winner's name, address, and signature are pasted on the back of the ticket with the accompanying documentation.

- A claim Application along with a Self-attested Photocopy of both sides of the ticket.

- Two Passport size photos of the lottery winner duly attested by a Gazetted Officer/Notary.

- A receipt for the prize money in the prescribed form affixing a revenue stamp worth ₹1/- (Download Receipt Here).

- Self-attested copy of the PAN Card of the winner.

- Attested ID Proof Documents like Adhaar Card, Ration Card, DL, Passport, Voter ID Card, etc.

 

13:48 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY: Online Purchasing Of Ticket

Stay tuned for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Result for Feb 12, 2025. It's crucial to note that online purchasing of Kerala lottery tickets is prohibited, carrying potential legal consequences. Engaging in such practices may lead to penalties imposed by legal authorities, as the state government strictly prohibits online selling and purchasing of lottery tickets.

 

12:53 IST

12:20 IST

11:39 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Wednesday 12.02.2025: Amount Deduction

There will be a 30 percent tax deduction from the amount you have won. You have to pay 10 percent amount as the commission of the agent. These are the amount that will be deducted from your prize.

10:47 IST

Kerala State Lottery Result Live Updates: Here's How You Can Access Fifty Fifty FF 128 Wednesday Lucky Draw

Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.

Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.

Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’

Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.

09:58 IST

Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 12.02.2025: Lottery Details

The Kerala Lottery Result for Fifty Fifty FF 128 is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated Feb 12, 2025 is expected to follow shortly.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

