Kerala Lottery Result Today 12-02-2025 (OUT) Live: Fifty Fifty FF 128 Wednesday Lucky Draw DECLARED At 3 PM - 1 Crore First Prize, Full Winners List Here
KERALA LOTTERY WEDNESDAY RESULT TODAY 12-02-2025 Live: FIFTY FIFTY lottery is one of the 7 lucky draw held every week. Each Wednesday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "Fifty Fifty" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "Fifty Fifty" lottery code is "FF" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Fifty Fifty FF-128' lucky draw.
Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 12-02-2025 Live Updates: The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results for the "FIFTY FIFTY FF-128" lottery today, February 12, 2025. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala State Lotteries publishes this lottery in 12 series, which may vary. Each week, 108 lakh tickets are made available for purchase. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, the Fifty Fifty FF-127 results for February 12, 2025, will be accessible here. The top prize for this lottery is a bumper 1 Crore rupees. Stay tuned to Zee News English for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-128 results and complete list of winners.
Kerala Lottery Result 12-02-2025 Feb: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-128 Draw
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: FS 456282
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: FS 597767
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0184 0335 0396 0525 1292 1560 1984 2035 2254 2440 2754 3981 5563 6245 7059 7283 7347 7502 7693 7748 8313 9218 9917
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000:
FN 456282
FO 456282
FP 456282
FR 456282
FT 456282
FU 456282
FV 456282
FW 456282
FX 456282
FY 456282
FZ 456282
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0054 2424 3279 3590 4092 4462 6845 7113 7290 8484 8618 9033
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0162 0785 1027 2024 2132 2435 3178 3787 4225 4671 4850 6271 6386 6393 6976 7416 7658 8103 8207 8358 8414 8973 9024 9727
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 12-02-2025 February: FIFTY FIFTY FF-128 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)
Kerala Lottery Result Today 12.02.2025 Live: Fifty Fifty FF 128 Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners
6th Prize Rs.500/-
0048 0102 0126 0166 0224 1086 1277 1347 1404 1410 1548 1842 1880 2110 2193 2219 2478 2772 2877 2929 3101 3281 3341 3526 3809 3859 4013 4060 4118 4209 4220 4379 4448 4532 4784 5074 5137 5280 5410 5467 5620 5729 5822 5876 5885 6061 6179 6180 6188 6253 6391 6430 6447 6499 6566 6831 6907 7006 7017 7033 7065 7079 7201 7255 7298 7613 7625 7712 7802 7943 7947 8137 8149 8177 8291 8357 8440 8523 8544 8766 8913 8928 8939 8969 9005 9190 9226 9268 9274 9337 9366 9506 9531 9534 9925 9948
Kerala Lottery Result Live: If The Prize Money You Won Is Above Rs 5,000?
If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
Kerala Lottery Result Today 12.02.2025 Live: Fifty Fifty FF 128 Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners
5th Prize Rs.1,000/-
0162 0785 1027 2024 2132 2435 3178 3787 4225 4671 4850 6271 6386 6393 6976 7416 7658 8103 8207 8358 8414 8973 9024 9727
Kerala Lottery Result Today 12.02.2025 Live: Fifty Fifty FF 128 Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners
4th Prize Rs.2,000/-
0054 2424 3279 3590 4092 4462 6845 7113 7290 8484 8618 9033
Kerala Lottery Result Today 12.02.2025 Live: Fifty Fifty FF 128 Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners
3rd Prize Rs.5,000/-
0184 0335 0396 0525 1292 1560 1984 2035 2254 2440 2754 3981 5563 6245 7059 7283 7347 7502 7693 7748 8313 9218 9917
Kerala Lottery Result Today 12.02.2025 Live: Fifty Fifty FF 128 Lucky Draw Consolation Prize Winners
Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-
FN 456282
FO 456282
FP 456282
FR 456282
FT 456282
FU 456282
FV 456282
FW 456282
FX 456282
FY 456282
FZ 456282
Kerala Lottery Result Today 12.02.2025 Live: Fifty Fifty FF 128 Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner
2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]
FS 597767
Kerala Lottery Result Today 12.02.2025 Live: Fifty Fifty FF 128 Wednesday Lucky Draw First Prize Winner
1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]
FS 456282
Kerala Lottery Result Today 12.02.2025 Live: Fifty Fifty FF 128 Wednesday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED
Kerala Lottery Result Live: Keep Your Tickets Safe
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: Prize Structure
There are several prize structures that are available, including the Fifty Fifty Prize Structure, the Win-Win Prize Structure, the Sthree Sakthi Prize Structure, the Akshaya Prize Structure, the Karunya Plus Prize Structure, the Nirmal Prize Structure, the Karunya Prize Structure, the Bhagyamithra Prize Structure (Monthly Lottery), and the Bumper Prize Structure, which includes nearly all of the prize structures for the six bumpers.
Kerala State Lottery Result Live Updates: How Much Tax Will Be Deducted From The Prize Money
If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
Kerala Lottery Today 12.02.2025 Live: Here Is How You Can Claim Your Fifty Fifty FF 128 Prize Money?
Verify the lucky draw results before they are released in the Kerala Government Gazette if you played the Fifty Fifty FF 128. Within 30 days of the draw, you must go to the Thiruvananthapuram-based Kerala Lottery office to collect your reward money. To effectively claim the prize money, you must have your ticket with you as well as identification documentation.
LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today: 7 Days Lottery
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.
Kerala Lottery Result TODAY Live: If The Prize Is More Than 1 Lakh
The winning ticket must be presented to the Director of State Lotteries if the prize is more than one lakh rupees after the prize winner's name, address, and signature are pasted on the back of the ticket with the accompanying documentation.
- A claim Application along with a Self-attested Photocopy of both sides of the ticket.
- Two Passport size photos of the lottery winner duly attested by a Gazetted Officer/Notary.
- A receipt for the prize money in the prescribed form affixing a revenue stamp worth ₹1/- (Download Receipt Here).
- Self-attested copy of the PAN Card of the winner.
- Attested ID Proof Documents like Adhaar Card, Ration Card, DL, Passport, Voter ID Card, etc.
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY: Online Purchasing Of Ticket
Stay tuned for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Result for Feb 12, 2025. It's crucial to note that online purchasing of Kerala lottery tickets is prohibited, carrying potential legal consequences. Engaging in such practices may lead to penalties imposed by legal authorities, as the state government strictly prohibits online selling and purchasing of lottery tickets.
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Wednesday 12.02.2025: Amount Deduction
There will be a 30 percent tax deduction from the amount you have won. You have to pay 10 percent amount as the commission of the agent. These are the amount that will be deducted from your prize.
Kerala State Lottery Result Live Updates: Here's How You Can Access Fifty Fifty FF 128 Wednesday Lucky Draw
Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.
Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.
Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’
Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.
Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 12.02.2025: Lottery Details
The Kerala Lottery Result for Fifty Fifty FF 128 is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated Feb 12, 2025 is expected to follow shortly.
