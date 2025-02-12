Kerala Lottery Result Today 12-02-2025 (OUT) Live: Fifty Fifty FF 128 Wednesday Lucky Draw DECLARED At 3 PM - 1 Crore First Prize, Full Winners List Here

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 12-02-2025 Live Updates: The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results for the "FIFTY FIFTY FF-128" lottery today, February 12, 2025. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala State Lotteries publishes this lottery in 12 series, which may vary. Each week, 108 lakh tickets are made available for purchase. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, the Fifty Fifty FF-127 results for February 12, 2025, will be accessible here. The top prize for this lottery is a bumper 1 Crore rupees. Stay tuned to Zee News English for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-128 results and complete list of winners.

Kerala Lottery Result 12-02-2025 Feb: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-128 Draw

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: FS 456282

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: FS 597767

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0184 0335 0396 0525 1292 1560 1984 2035 2254 2440 2754 3981 5563 6245 7059 7283 7347 7502 7693 7748 8313 9218 9917

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000:

FN 456282

FO 456282

FP 456282

FR 456282

FT 456282

FU 456282

FV 456282

FW 456282

FX 456282

FY 456282

FZ 456282

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0054 2424 3279 3590 4092 4462 6845 7113 7290 8484 8618 9033

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0162 0785 1027 2024 2132 2435 3178 3787 4225 4671 4850 6271 6386 6393 6976 7416 7658 8103 8207 8358 8414 8973 9024 9727

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 12-02-2025 February: FIFTY FIFTY FF-128 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)