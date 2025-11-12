[LIVE] Kerala Lottery Result Today 12.11.2025 (LIVE): Dhanalekshmi DL-26 Wednesday Bumper Lucky Draw To Be Out Shortly - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 12-11-2025 LIVE: The Kerala State Lottery result for the "Dhanalekshmi DL-26 draw on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, is scheduled to be announced at 3 PM. This lottery draw is part of the seven weekly draws held in Kerala. The alphanumeric code assigned to this specific lottery is "DL," incorporating both the draw number and the code. The first prize for the fortunate winner of this draw is a bumper 1 Crore rupees. Below, you can find the comprehensive list of winners (Ticket Numbers) for the Kerala 'Dhanalekshmi DL-26' lottery draw.
Kerala Lottery Results Today 12-11-2025: The Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-26 Bumper Lottery result has been declared today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The lucky draw for the Dhanalekshmi DL-26 lottery was held at 3 PM today, Wednesday, November 12, at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 Crore. The Dhanalekshmi lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries conducted by the Government of Kerala and is held every Wednesday. Each ticket costs ₹50, and the draw is represented by the code “DL”, followed by the draw number. You can verify the results at statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
The live results and full list of winning numbers for Dhanalekshmi DL-26 Bumper Draw will be available soon. Check if you’re among the lucky winners below:
Kerala Lottery Result 12-11-2025: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR DHANALEKSHMI DL-26 BUMPER Draw
Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF ₹1 CRORE IS:
Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF ₹30 LAKHS IS:
Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF ₹5 LAKH ARE:
Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF ₹5,000 ARE:
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF ₹ 5000 ARE:
Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF ₹2,000 ARE:
Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF ₹1,000 ARE:
Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF ₹500 ARE:
Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF ₹200 ARE:
Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF ₹100 ARE:
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT November 12 TODAY: DHANALEKSHMI DL-26 BUMPER LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
Kerala Lottery Result 1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
Kerala Lottery Result 2nd Prize: ₹50,00,000 (50 Lakhs)
Kerala Lottery Result 3rd Prize: ₹20,00,000 (20 Lakh)
Kerala Lottery Result 4th Prize: ₹1,00000 (1 Lakh)
Kerala Lottery Result 5th Prize: ₹5,000
Kerala Lottery Result 6th Prize: ₹1,000
Kerala Lottery Result 7th Prize: ₹500
Kerala Lottery Result 8th Prize: ₹100
Kerala Lottery Result 9th Prize: ₹50
Kerala Lottery Result - Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)
Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 12.11.2025: Lottery Details
The Kerala Lottery Result for Dhanalekshmi DL-26 Wednesday is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated November 12, 2025, is expected to follow shortly.
