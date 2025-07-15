[SOON] Kerala Lottery Result Today 15-07-2025 LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS 476 Bumper Tuesday Lucky Draw OUT At 3 PM - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY SS 476 RESULT TODAY (15-07-2025) Live: Sthree Sakthi lottery is one of the 7 lucky draw held every week. Each Tuesday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery " STHREE SAKTHI" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "STHREE SAKTHI" lottery code is "SS" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Sthree Sakthi SS 476' lucky draw.
Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 476 Lucky Draw Today 15-07-2025 LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS 476 Bumpe 15-07-2025 July Live: The lottery department will announce the Kerala lottery "Sthree Sakthi SS-476" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, July 15, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for Kerala lottery "Sthree Sakthi SS-476" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receive bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Sthree Sakthi SS-476 outcome from July 15, 2025, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-476 Results live today.
Kerala Lottery Result 15-07-2025 July: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-476 Draw
KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 50 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 15-07-2025 July: STHREE SAKTHI SS-476 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
KERALA LOTTERY 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
KERALA LOTTERY 2nd Prize: Rs. 40 lakhs
KERALA LOTTERY 3rd Prize: Rs. 25 lakhs
KERALA LOTTERY 4th Prize: Rs. 1 lakh
KERALA LOTTERY 5th Prize: Rs. 5,000
KERALA LOTTERY 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
KERALA LOTTERY 7th Prize: Rs. 500
KERALA LOTTERY 8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
LIVE Kerala State Lottery Results 2025: Key Guidelines for Winners
Prize winners should check their winning numbers against the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim their prizes, they must submit the winning tickets within 30 days.
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result 15.07.2025 Live: Keep Your Lottery Ticket Safe
A ticket with multiple security features can prevent claims if damaged. So keep the ticket safe. Those who won the prize less than Rs.5000 should approach any lottery shop in Kerala with the ticket to collect the amount. If the prize is more than 5000 then the ticket and identity documents should be brought to any bank or government lottery office.
Kerala Lottery Result Tuesday Live Updates: History And Significance
The Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department manages the prestigious national lottery game known as the Kerala Lottery, which is conducted in a legal manner. For this, the Kerala State Government established a distinct lottery department. The Lotteries Department is the only entity in charge of all lottery-related activities. One of the country's most established lotto games is the Kerala Lotto. When the lottery first began, each ticket only cost one rupee, and the top reward was fixed at Rs. 50000. A few fortunate candidates are offered the chance to win the prize money each day.
LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today: 7 Days Lottery
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY: Online Purchasing Of Ticket
Stay tuned for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Result for July 15, 2025. It's crucial to note that online purchasing of Kerala lottery tickets is prohibited, carrying potential legal consequences. Engaging in such practices may lead to penalties imposed by legal authorities, as the state government strictly prohibits online selling and purchasing of lottery tickets.
Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 15.07.2025: Lottery Details
The Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 476 is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated July 15, 2025, is expected to follow shortly.
