[LIVE] Kerala Lottery Result Today 18-04-2025 (SHORTLY) LIVE: NIRMAL NR 428 Friday Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT SHORTLY At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, Ticket Numbers
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Friday 18-04-2025 LIVE: NIRMAL NR lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held every week. Each Friday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "NIRMAL NR-428" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "NIRMAL NR-428" lottery code is "KN" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive Bumper 70 Lakh Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'NIRMAL NR-428 lucky draw.s
Kerala Lottery Results Friday 18-04-2025 LIVE: The Kerala Lottery Department, on behalf of the Keralan government, announces the "Nirmal NR-428" Lucky Draw Result today Nirmal NR-428, April 18, 2025. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for "Nirmal NR-428" will feature 12 series, with changes in series possible each week. A total of 108 lakh tickets are available for purchase weekly. The ticket prices may vary. Check the Nirmal NR-428 results right here to see if you’re the first-place winner of ₹70 Lakhs. Stay tuned to this website for the live update of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-428 results today.
Kerala Lottery Result 18-04-2025 April: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-428 Draw
LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE:
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 18-04-2025 April: NIRMAL NR-428 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
Kerala Lottery Result TODAY Live: If The Prize Is More Than 1 Lakh
The winning ticket must be presented to the Director of State Lotteries if the prize is more than one lakh rupees after the prize winner's name, address, and signature are pasted on the back of the ticket with the accompanying documentation.
- A claim Application along with a Self-attested Photocopy of both sides of the ticket.
- Two Passport size photos of the lottery winner duly attested by a Gazetted Officer/Notary.
- A receipt for the prize money in the prescribed form affixing a revenue stamp worth ₹1/- (Download Receipt Here).
- Self-attested copy of the PAN Card of the winner.
- Attested ID Proof Documents like Adhaar Card, Ration Card, DL, Passport, Voter ID Card, etc.
Kerala Lottery Result Live Updates: How Much Tax Will Be Deducted From The Prize Money
Kerala State Lottery 18-04-2025 Live: What If The Prize Money Won Is Above Rs 5,000?
If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
Kerala Lottery Result Friday Live Updates: History And Significance
The Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department manages the prestigious national lottery game known as the Kerala Lottery, which is conducted in a legal manner. For this, the Kerala State Government established a distinct lottery department. The Lotteries Department is the only entity in charge of all lottery-related activities. One of the country's most established lotto games is the Kerala Lotto. When the lottery first began, each ticket only cost one rupee, and the top reward was fixed at Rs. 50000. A few fortunate candidates are offered the chance to win the prize money each day.
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY: Online Purchasing Of Ticket
Stay tuned for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Result for April 18, 2025. It's crucial to note that online purchasing of Kerala lottery tickets is prohibited, carrying potential legal consequences. Engaging in such practices may lead to penalties imposed by legal authorities, as the state government strictly prohibits online selling and purchasing of lottery tickets.
Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 18.04.2025: Lottery Details
The Kerala Lottery Result for Nirmal NR 428 is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated April 18, 2025, is expected to follow shortly.
