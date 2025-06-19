[OUT] Kerala Lottery Result Today 19-06-2025 LIVE: Karunya Plus KN-577 Bumper Thursday Lucky Draw DECLARED- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Thursday 19-06-2025 LIVE: KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held every week. Each Thursday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "KARUNYA PLUS KN 577" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "KARUNYA PLUS KN" lottery code is "KN" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'KARUNYA PLUS KN 577' lucky draw.
Kerala Lottery Results Thursday 19-06-2025 LIVE: The Kerala Lottery Department, on behalf of the Keralan government, announces the "Karunya KN-577" Lucky Draw Result today Karunya KN-577, June 19, 2025. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for "Karunya KN-577" will feature 12 series, with changes in series possible each week. A total of 108 lakh tickets are available for purchase weekly. The ticket prices may vary. Check the Karunya KN-577 results right here to see if you’re the first-place winner of ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned to this website for the live update of Kerala Lottery Karunya KN-577 results today.
Kerala Lottery Result 19-06-2025 June: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-577 Draw
LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore IS: PC 705814
LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: PH 291986
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS ARE: PC 375069
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE: PA 705814 PB 705814 PD 705814 PE 705814 PF 705814 PG 705814 PH 705814 PJ 705814 PK 705814 PL 705814 PM 705814
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0043 0088 0874 1966 2013 4092 4875 5233 6144 6321 6899 7504 7657 7768 7994 8037 8403 9087 9736 9964
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2000 ARE: 0301 4346 5439 6397 9441 9665
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0536 0655 0937 1286 1597 1881 2120 2490 3173 3434 4573 4639 4640 4986 5307 5436 6496 7034 7268 7387 7694 7789 7841 7980 8027 8062 8562 9248 9270 9558
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 50 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 19-06-2025 June: KARUNYA PLUS KN-577 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
Kerala Lottery Result Today 19.06.2025 LIVE: Karunya Plus KN-577 Bumper Thursday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED
Kerala Lottery Result 19.06.2025 Live: What to Do If Your Ticket Is Damaged?
A lottery ticket with multiple security features may become invalid if it gets damaged, so it's important to keep it safe. For prizes under Rs 5,000, winners can collect their winnings at any lottery shop in Kerala by presenting the ticket. However, if the prize exceeds Rs 5,000, the ticket along with valid identity documents must be submitted at a bank or government lottery office to claim the amount.
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Thursday 19.06.2025: Amount Deduction
There will be a 30 percent tax deduction from the amount you have won. You have to pay 10 percent amount as the commission of the agent. These are the amount that will be deducted from your prize.
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY: Online Purchasing Of Ticket
Stay tuned for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Result for June 19, 2025. It's crucial to note that online purchasing of Kerala lottery tickets is prohibited, carrying potential legal consequences. Engaging in such practices may lead to penalties imposed by legal authorities, as the state government strictly prohibits online selling and purchasing of lottery tickets.
Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 19.06.2025: Lottery Details
The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 577 is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated June 19, 2025, is expected to follow shortly.
