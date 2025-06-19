[OUT] Kerala Lottery Result Today 19-06-2025 LIVE: Karunya Plus KN-577 Bumper Thursday Lucky Draw DECLARED- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

Kerala Lottery Results Thursday 19-06-2025 LIVE: The Kerala Lottery Department, on behalf of the Keralan government, announces the "Karunya KN-577" Lucky Draw Result today Karunya KN-577, June 19, 2025. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for "Karunya KN-577" will feature 12 series, with changes in series possible each week. A total of 108 lakh tickets are available for purchase weekly. The ticket prices may vary. Check the Karunya KN-577 results right here to see if you’re the first-place winner of ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned to this website for the live update of Kerala Lottery Karunya KN-577 results today.

Kerala Lottery Result 19-06-2025 June: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-577 Draw

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore IS: PC 705814

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: PH 291986

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS ARE: PC 375069



LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE: PA 705814 PB 705814 PD 705814 PE 705814 PF 705814 PG 705814 PH 705814 PJ 705814 PK 705814 PL 705814 PM 705814

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0043 0088 0874 1966 2013 4092 4875 5233 6144 6321 6899 7504 7657 7768 7994 8037 8403 9087 9736 9964

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2000 ARE: 0301 4346 5439 6397 9441 9665

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0536 0655 0937 1286 1597 1881 2120 2490 3173 3434 4573 4639 4640 4986 5307 5436 6496 7034 7268 7387 7694 7789 7841 7980 8027 8062 8562 9248 9270 9558

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 50 ARE: To Be Announced

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

