Kerala Lottery Result Today 19.02.2026 SHORTLY: Karunya Plus KN - 611 Thursday Bumper Lucky Draw TO BE DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Kerala Lottery Result Today 19.02.2026 SHORTLY: Karunya Plus KN - 611 Thursday Bumper Lucky Draw TO BE DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 19-02-2026 LIVE: The Kerala State Lottery result for the "Karunya Plus KN - 611" draw on Thursday, February 19, 2026, is scheduled to be announced at 3 PM. This lottery draw is part of the seven weekly draws held in Kerala. The alphanumeric code assigned to this specific lottery is "KN," incorporating both the draw number and the code. The first prize for the fortunate winner of this draw is a bumper 1 Crore rupees. Below, you can find the comprehensive list of winners (Ticket Numbers) for the Kerala 'Karunya Plus KN - 611' lottery draw.

Reported By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 12:09 PM IST|Source:
LIVE Blog

​Kerala Lottery Results Today 19-02-2026: The Kerala Karunya Plus KN - 611 Bumper Lottery result has been declared today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The lucky draw for the Karunya Plus KN - 611 lottery was held at 3 PM today, Thursday, February 12, at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 Crore. The Karunya Plus lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries conducted by the Government of Kerala and is held every Thursday. Each ticket costs ₹50, and the draw is represented by the code “KN”, followed by the draw number.​ You can verify the results at statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

The live results and full list of winning numbers for Karunya Plus KN - 611 Bumper Draw will be available soon. Check if you’re among the lucky winners below:​

Kerala Lottery Result 19-02-2026: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR Karunya Plus KN - 611 BUMPER Draw

Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF ₹1 CRORE IS: 

Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF ₹30 LAKHS IS: 

Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF ₹5 LAKH ARE: 

Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF ₹5,000 ARE:  


(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF ₹ 5000 ARE: 

Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF ₹2,000 ARE: 

Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF ₹1,000 ARE: 

Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF ₹500 ARE: 

Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF ₹200 ARE:

Kerala Lottery Result - LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF ₹100 ARE: 

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT February 19 TODAY: Karunya Plus KN - 611 BUMPER LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

Kerala Lottery Result 1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

Kerala Lottery Result 2nd Prize: ₹50,00,000 (50 Lakhs)

Kerala Lottery Result 3rd Prize: ₹20,00,000 (20 Lakh)

Kerala Lottery Result 4th Prize: ₹1,00000 (1 Lakh)

Kerala Lottery Result 5th Prize: ₹5,000

Kerala Lottery Result 6th Prize: ₹1,000

Kerala Lottery Result 7th Prize: ₹500

Kerala Lottery Result 8th Prize: ₹100

Kerala Lottery Result 9th Prize: ₹50

Kerala Lottery Result - Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)​

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result

19 February 2026
12:08 IST

Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 19.02.2026: Lottery Details

The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 611 is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated February 19, 2026, is expected to follow shortly.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

