[OUT] Kerala Lottery Result Today 23-06-2025 LIVE: Bhagyathara BT-8 Bumper Monday Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT MONDAY 23-06-2025 LIVE: The Kerala Lottery result for the "Bhagyathara BT" draw on Monday, June 23, 2025, is scheduled to be announced live at 2 PM. This lottery draw is part of the seven weekly draws held in Kerala. The alphanumeric code assigned to this specific lottery is "BT," incorporating both the draw number and the code. The first prize for the fortunate winner of this draw is a bumper 1 Crore rupees. Below, you can find the comprehensive list of winners for the Kerala 'Bhagyathara BT-8' lottery draw.
Kerala Lottery Results Monday 23-06-2025 LIVE: The much-anticipated Kerala Bhagyathara BT-8 Bumper Lottery result has been declared today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The lucky draw for the Bhagyathara BT-8 lottery was held at 2 PM today, Monday, June 23, at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 Crore. The Bhagyathara lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries conducted by the Government of Kerala and is held every Monday. Each ticket costs ₹50, and the draw is represented by the code “BT”, followed by the draw number.
The live results and full list of winning numbers for Bhagyathara BT-8 Bumper Draw are now available. Check if you’re among the lucky winners below:
Kerala Lottery Result 23-06-2025 June: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR BHAGYATHARA BT-8 BUMPER Draw
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF ₹1 CRORE IS: BZ 709241
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF ₹30 LAKHS IS: BZ 315412
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF ₹5 LAKH ARE: BU 222095
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF ₹5,000 ARE: BN 709241 BO 709241 BP 709241 BR 709241 BS 709241 BT 709241 BU 709241 BV 709241 BW 709241 BX 709241 BY 709241
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF ₹5,000 ARE: 0082 0437 0466 0482 0763 2547 2954 2970 3137 4895 6077 6849 7063 7638 7764 8282 8436 8519 8661 9767
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF ₹2,000 ARE: 2619 3339 4901 6639 8370 8416
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF ₹500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF ₹100 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF ₹50 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 23-06-2025 JUNE TODAY: BHAGYATHARA BT-8 BUMPER LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹75,00,000 (75 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹1,00,000 (1 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹1,000
6th Prize: ₹500
7th Prize: ₹100
8th Prize: ₹50
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live: Amount Deduction
There will be a 30 percent tax deduction from the amount you have won. You have to pay 10 percent amount as the commission of the agent. These are the amount that will be deducted from your prize.
Kerala State Lottery Result Live Updates: Here's How You Can Access Bhagyathara BT-8 Monday Lucky Draw
Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.
Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.
Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’
Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.
Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 23.06.2025: Lottery Details
The Kerala Lottery Result for Bhagyathara BT-8 Bumper Monday is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated June 23, 2025, is expected to follow shortly.
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY: Online Purchasing Of Ticket
Stay tuned for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Result for June 23, 2025. It's crucial to note that online purchasing of Kerala lottery tickets is prohibited, carrying potential legal consequences. Engaging in such practices may lead to penalties imposed by legal authorities, as the state government strictly prohibits online selling and purchasing of lottery tickets.
