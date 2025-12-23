[LIVE] Kerala Lottery Result Today 23-12-2025 SHORTLY: Sthree Sakthi SS 499 Tuesday Bumper Lucky Draw TO BE DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize Winner, Check Full Winners List

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 499 Lucky Draw Today 23-12-2025: The lottery department will announce the Kerala lottery "Sthree Sakthi SS-499" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, December 23, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for Kerala lottery "Sthree Sakthi SS-499" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receive bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Sthree Sakthi SS-499 outcome from December 23, 2025, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-499 Results live today.

'Kerala Lottery Result 23-12-2025: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-499 Draw'

KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS:

KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS:

KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH ARE:

KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:

KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:

KERALA LOTTERY LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

'STHREE SAKTHI SS-499 KERALA LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS (23-12-2025)'

KERALA LOTTERY 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

KERALA LOTTERY 2nd Prize: Rs. 40 lakhs

KERALA LOTTERY 3rd Prize: Rs. 25 lakhs

KERALA LOTTERY 4th Prize: Rs. 1 lakh

KERALA LOTTERY 5th Prize: Rs. 5,000

KERALA LOTTERY 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

KERALA LOTTERY 7th Prize: Rs. 500

KERALA LOTTERY 8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)