Kerala Lottery Result Today 25.04.2024 Karunya Plus KN-519 Thursday Lucky Draw To Be OUT At 3 PM- Check full winners list here
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Thursday 25-04-2024 LIVE: KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held every week. Each Thursday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "KARUNYA PLUS KN " lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "KARUNYA PLUS KN" lottery code is "KN" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive Bumper 80 Lakh Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'KARUNYA PLUS KN 51' lucky draw.
Kerala Lottery Results Thursday 25-04-2024 February Live: The lottery department will announce the Kerala "KARUNYA PLUS KN-519" lucky draw Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, April 25, 2024, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "KARUNYA PLUS KN-519" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner will receive bumper 80 Lakh Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the KARUNYA PLUS KN outcomes from April 25, 2024, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-519 Results live today.
Kerala Lottery Result 25-04-2024 March: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-519 Draw
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS:
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 25-04-2024 TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-519 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)
Kerala Lottery Result 25.04.2024 Live Updates: If Your Ticket Gets Damaged?
A ticket with multiple security features can prevent claims if damaged. So keep the ticket safe. Those who won the prize less than Rs.5000 should approach any lottery shop in Kerala with the ticket to collect the amount. If the prize is more than 5000 then the ticket and identity documents should be brought to any bank or government lottery office.