Kerala Lottery Result Today 25-06-2025 LIVE: Dhanalekshmi DL-7 Bumper Wednesday Lucky Draw OUT At 3 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 25-06-2025 LIVE: The much-anticipated Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-7 Bumper Lottery result has been declared today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The lucky draw for the Dhanalekshmi DL-7 lottery was held at 3 PM today, Monday, June 25, at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 Crore. The Dhanalekshmi lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries conducted by the Government of Kerala and is held every Wednesday. Each ticket costs ₹50, and the draw is represented by the code “DL”, followed by the draw number.
The live results and full list of winning numbers for Dhanalekshmi DL-6 Bumper Draw are now available. Check if you’re among the lucky winners below:
Kerala Lottery Result 25-06-2025 JUNE: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR DHANALEKSHMI DL-7 BUMPER Draw
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF ₹1 CRORE IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF ₹50 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF ₹20 LAKH ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF ₹5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF ₹ 1 LAKH ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF ₹2,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF ₹1,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF ₹500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF ₹200 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF ₹100 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 25-06-2025 JUNE TODAY: DHANALEKSHMI DL-7 BUMPER LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹50,00,000 (50 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹20,00,000 (20 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹1,00000 (1 Lakh)
5th Prize: ₹5,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹500
8th Prize: ₹100
9th Prize: ₹50
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY: Online Purchasing Of Ticket
Stay tuned for live updates on the Kerala Lottery Result for June 25, 2025. It's crucial to note that online purchasing of Kerala lottery tickets is prohibited, carrying potential legal consequences. Engaging in such practices may lead to penalties imposed by legal authorities, as the state government strictly prohibits online selling and purchasing of lottery tickets.
Kerala Lottery Live Result Today 25.06.2025: Lottery Details
The Kerala Lottery Result for Dhanalekshmi DL-7 is set to be drawn today. The public can view the Winning Number post at 2.55 pm during the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today. The announcement for the Kerala Lotteries Result today, dated June 25, 2025, is expected to follow shortly.
